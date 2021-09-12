WhatsApp will no longer work on old Android phones; see how to identify your version – Acorda Cidade

Published on 09/11/2021 08:53.

As of November 1st, app will not support Google system generations that were released before 2012.

WhatsApp will restrict the Android versions that your app supports. The change will affect older editions of Google’s operating system.

On the messenger’s website, there is information that, “As of November 1, 2021, WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with Android devices running operating system 4.0.4 and earlier versions”.

To continue using the app, you need to update your system or transfer your account to a device with a newer version. The service also allows you to back up your message history.

With the decision, WhatsApp will only work on the following systems:

– Phones with Android 4.1 and newer

– iPhones with iOS 10 and later

– Some models with KaiOS 2.5.1

Android 4.0.4, also known as Ice Cream Sandwich, was released in December 2011. It was succeeded by Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean), released in July 2012.

The messenger site does not address iOS changes, but the recommendation is to use the latest version of Apple’s system.

The G1 asked WhatsApp which smartphones with older versions of Android will be affected with the end of support, but the app explained that it doesn’t have a list of models.

How to know the Android version

Due to changes made by manufacturers, the steps to find the Android version may be different for each phone. Check out how to find information on cell phones of two brands:

Samsung

Open the “Settings”;

Click “About Phone”;

Click on “Software Information”;

Search for “Android Version”.

Motorola

Open the “Settings”;

Click on “System”;

Click “About Device”;

Search for “Android Version”.

How to know the iOS version

Open the “Settings” menu;

Click on “General”;

Click “About”.

Source: G1