where to watch, game schedule, lineups

This Sunday (12) Palmeiras x Flamengo will face for the 20th round of the Brasileirão Serie A. Thus, the match takes place at Allianz Parque in São Paulo at 4 pm Brasília time. The two teams, equally, are playing in the Libertadores.

Palmeiras is the vice-leader of the competition with 35 points, a difference of 4 points to the leader Atlético-MG. However, the team had two weeks to rest and prepare for this match against Flamengo.

Rubro-negro is the 5th place in the competition with 31 points and two games less. However, the team led by Renato Gaúcho will have problems for this game. In the formation of the cast there are 8 embezzlements. The main name of the team – Gabigol, presented pain in the thigh. On the other hand, Éverton Ribeiro, who was featured in the selection against Peru, will be able to play.

Where to watch Palmeiras and Flamengo

The game that takes place at Allianz Parque at 4 pm will be broadcast on TV by Rede Globo, except for Minas Gerais. Premiere FC will also broadcast the game throughout Brazil.

Probable Palmeiras x Flamengo lineups

palm trees

The team from São Paulo, commanded by Abel Ferreira, arrives on the field with full force, thus having all players. However, left-back Jorge will be the only one missing, he is undergoing physical reconditioning. Verdão has three players hanging, Gabriel Menino, Dayverson and Zé Rafael.

For this match, the possible lineup of Abel Ferreira will be as follows:

Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Wesley.

Flamengo

Renato Gaúcho will go through a test by fire against Palmeiras. The coach lost five starting players and three other reserves for this clash. Gabigol, the team’s main name, had muscle pain, Bruno Henrique had a thigh injury, Filipe Luís had a calf injury, Diego had a calf edema, Rodrigo Caio was recovering. Renê, Kenedy and Piris da Motta are being reconditioned.

There is still the possibility that Willian Arão and Léo Pereira are not available, as they had muscle pain and there are still doubts. Flamengo’s likely lineup could be as follows:

Diego Alves, Matheuzinho (Isla), Gustavo Henrique, Bruno Viana and Ramon; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia (Andreas Pereira), Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro and Michael; Peter.

Arbitration

The main arbitration trio is from Goiás, formed by Wilton Pereira Sampaio and his assistants Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva and Cristhian Passos Sorence. The fourth referee is Ilbert Estevam da Silva from São Paulo and the video referee, also from Goiás, is Elmo Alves Resende Cunha.