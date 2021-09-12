where to watch, schedule, rosters and referee

Fluminense and São Paulo face each other this Sunday (12), at 8:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. Flu is looking for victory to enter the G6, while the team from São Paulo is going through a crisis, at the bottom of the table and in the midst of controversies with Daniel Alves.

Laranjeiras team started the round in 7th place, with 25 points, while Morumbi’s team is only 15th, with 22.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast by SportTV and Premiere. Also, the UOL Score tracks in real time.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place in Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro, without a public due to the care in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The match starts at 20:30.

Probable lineups:

Fluminense: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Egidio; André, Martinelli and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred. Technician: Marcao

São Paulo: James Volpi; Arboleda, Miranda and Léo; Galeano, Luan, Liziero, Benítez and Reinaldo; Rigoni and Luciano. Technician: Hernan Crespo.

Embezzlement

Fluminense will not have Jhon Arias, who returned from Colombia on Saturday after attending his grandmother’s wake. Besides him, Lucca suffered a thigh injury and will also be absent, as will Gabriel Teixeira, who is in the process of physical transition. Hudson and Ganso are recovering from surgery on their right knee and right forearm, respectively, and are also out.

São Paulo will not have Daniel Alves, who has been removed for not presenting himself to the club after being called up to the Brazilian team due to unpaid debts by the club. Besides him, Igor Vinicius is suspended, and Orejuela, Walce, Marquinhos and William are handed over to the medical department.

Arbitration

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (CBF/GO)

assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa/GO) and Leone Carvalho Rocha (CBF/GO)

VAR: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (CBF/MG)

Latest results

Fluminense beat Chapecoense, 2-1, at Arena Condá, while São Paulo drew with Juventude, by 1-1, at Alfredo Jaconi. Both matches were valid for Brasileirão.