where to watch, time, roster and refereeing

Fortaleza and Atlético face each other for the 20th round of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Leader of the competition, Galo wants to expand his distance to other competitors, while Leão do Pici, third placed, wants to get even closer to the top and not suffer from the distance to other candidates to big things

Atlético-MG has 39 points and is in first place. Fortaleza is third with 33 points, six less than the miners.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast on TV Globo and on Premiere channel. Also, the UOL Score tracks in real time.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza, Ceará, still without a public due to the care in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The match starts at 4:00 pm (GMT)

Probable lineups:

Strength: Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Jackson, Titi; Yago Pikachu, Jussa, Ederson, Romarinho (Lucas Lima), Lucas Crispim; Henry (David) and Robson. Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

Atlético-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Keno (Jair), Hulk and Eduardo Vargas

Embezzlement

Atlético-MG will not have Savarino, who was injured in the service of the Venezuelan team – pains in his left groin – in the qualifiers for the World Cup. The Tchê Tchê steering wheel is also out. This one for left knee problems.

Fortaleza has doubts on the right flank. Daniel Guedes has a problem with the adductor muscle in his left leg. On the other hand, Marcelo Benevenuto returned, recovered from covid-19, and defensive midfielder Felipe, who completed automatic suspension.

Arbitration

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (FIFA/SC)

assistants: Henrique Nereu Ribeiro (SC) and Johnny Barros de Oliveira (SC)

VAR: Wagner Reway (VAR-FIFA/PB)

Latest results

Fortaleza lost to Bahia by 4 to 2, in Pituaçu, while Atlético-MG drew with Bragantino by 1 to 1, in Nabi Abi Chedid. Both matches were valid for Brasileirão.