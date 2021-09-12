where to watch, time, teams and refereeing

For the fourth time this season, Atlético-GO and Corinthians face each other in a national competition. This Sunday (12), at 6:15 pm (Brasilia time), the teams measure forces at the Antônio Accioly stadium, in Goiânia, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.

This year, Dragão beat Alvinegro on two occasions — both in São Paulo. There was also a tie on the stage of tomorrow’s match.

where to watch

The clash will only be broadcast on Premiere, a pay-per-view service. O UOL Score brings all the information about the game in real time.

time and place

The match will be played at the Antônio Accioly stadium, in Goiânia. The ball starts at 6:15 pm (Brasilia time).

Probable escalations

Atlético-GO: Fernando Miguel; Dudu, Wanderson, Éder and Igor Cariús; Willian Maranhão, Baralhas and João Paulo; Arnaldo (Ronald), Zé Roberto and Natanael (Toró). Technician: Eduardo Baroque.

Corinthians: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Gabriel; Gustavo Mosquito, Giuliano, Renato Augusto (Roni) and Willian; Roger Guedes. Technician: Sylvinho.

Embezzlement

Atlético-GO will not be able to count on strikers Janderson and André Luis, as both are on loan from Corinthians to Dragão.

Corinthians has four absences for the duel in Goiânia. Defender Gil is suspended for the third yellow card and does not travel with the squad. Midfielder Ruan Oliveira is in the medical department. Finally, Gustavo Mantuan and Adson are handed over to physical trainers in transition work.

Arbitration

Referee: Antônio Dib Moraes de Sousa (PI)

Assistants: Rogério de Oliveira Braga (PI) and Márcio Iglésias Araújo Silva (PI)

VAR: Heber Roberto Lopes (SC)

Latest results

Atlético-GO has not played an official match since August 29, when they drew a goalless draw with Internacional at Antônio Accioly stadium. Corinthians went to the field last Tuesday (7) and was tied, 1-1, with Juventude, at Neo Química Arena.