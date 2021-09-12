Which appliances consume the most energy? See how to save on your electricity bill

The worsening of the water crisis, the worst in the last 91 years, will weigh heavily on the consumer’s pocket. Since September 1st, the new “water scarcity flag” came into effect, which will add a fee of R$ 14.20 to the electricity bill of all consumers, for every 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumed. The value will be in effect until April 30, 2022.

The energy distributor Enel provides an electrical consumption simulator for the States where it operates: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Ceará and Goiás. It is possible to calculate how much energy is consumed in each room of the house by entering information from electronic devices.

Thus, it is possible to find out who the “villains” are in this time of energy crisis and manage each device according to the routine of each house. For example, when simulating the daily use of a television, an air conditioner and the light bulb turned on for 5 hours, it is discovered that, of these three, the air conditioner is the one that consumes the most energy.

The simulator’s calculation is also made taking into account the consumption profile of each family when giving the result, since tax collection may vary. “In São Paulo, for example, a customer who consumes up to 90 kWh per month is exempt from ICMS. But if they consume between 90 kWh and 200 kWh/month, they pay 18% of ICMS. Already if they consume more than 200 kWh/month , he pays 25% of ICMS”, he explained André Oswaldo dos Santos, Market Director at Enel Distribuição São Paulo.

Reducing consumption is important, as even with the most expensive energy, demand will not stop growing. In July, electricity consumption in Brazil hit a record, reaching 39,950 gigawatts/hour (GWh), an increase of 5.7% against the same month last year. The number is largely a result of the economic recovery process, after the loosening of restrictions against covid-19.

Anyone who wants to lighten the price a little, can try to comply with the rules of the voluntary savings program announced by the government, which applies to businesses and residential consumers. Although the bonus is small – R$ 0.50 for each 1 kWh consumed for those who save 10% to 20% of the bill – trying to reduce consumption is a good option not only for the pocket but also for the system energy in the country.

In July, the National Electric System Operator (ONS) indicated that there could be a “depletion” of practically all energy resources in November, at the end of the rainless period. The Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, also reinforced with the population the importance of reducing consumption. See below for some tips on how to optimize the use of devices:

See what to do to save energy at home:

Check out some simple tips to reduce consumption and lower your electricity bill

The shower is one of the biggest villains of the electricity bill. According to Enel, the most popular models have a power of around 5,500W – in this scenario, a 15-minute shower a day, for a family of four, can raise the electricity bill by R$100. If reduced to the ‘warm’ or ‘summer’ temperature, the savings could be 30%, that is, R$30.

Heaters and air conditioning:

Heating the house in the cold can have a high cost: depending on use, spending on the appliance may account for 1/3 of the bill. Enel’s indication is to turn off heaters and air conditioning whenever the room is empty. Avoiding use for very long periods is also a good option.

Devices in stand-by mode:

Here it is not just a device, but a set of ‘little villains’. Televisions and computers can go into stand-by mode, which happens when the device is already plugged in, waiting only for the ‘on’ button command. Despite the screen turned off, Enel explains that the device will still be consuming energy. Whenever possible, prevent this from happening.

Washing and Drying Machines:

Enel’s recommendation is to always use the machines at their maximum capacity and, if possible, once a week. As the appliances that generate heat are usually the ones that consume the most energy, it is always good to consider using the heated water option of the machines or even the function of drying only when really necessary.

Turn off the television whenever you go to sleep or leave the room for an extended period of time. In the case of a computer, Enel recommends turning off the device after two hours of inactivity and the monitor after 15 minutes of non-use.

Cell phone charger, lights and other devices:

If you leave the environment, prioritize turning off appliances and lights. The same goes for the cell phone charger: if you are not using it, unplug it from the wall outlet. In addition, checking the conditions of the internal electrical network, looking for power leakage points or even bare wires and cables, is also important to avoid an increase in the electricity bill.

Exchange home appliances for newer models:

Despite individual tips, adopting a few ‘mantras’ can help to optimize energy savings. If you are thinking of exchanging/buying a new device, Enel recommends choosing those with low energy consumption, with the A seal of the Procel, if possible. If they are imported, the efficiency seal will be the Energy Star.