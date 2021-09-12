Whindersson Nunes refuses to finance Vasco and is criticized by Felipe Neto – 11/09/2021 – News

“I’m financing a research for an engine adapted to power any type of wheelchair, and a device that leaves a fluorescent stain in the potholes of the roads so that nobody gets in an accident at night, since they don’t cover the potholes. I’m not going to spend anything on the team, I’m just rooting for it,” replied Whindersson.

Sports journalist and Vasco José Passini responded aggressively to Nunes’ comment: “That’s why you’re cuckold”. Then he erased the comment and wrote: “I had to erase it, but the record remains of the day we entered the mind of the man who refused to help Vasco da Gama”.

Whindersson countered, calling Passini to “fight”, implying that he would sue the journalist. Felipe Neto appeared in the conversation and sided with Passini. “Anyone who wants to speak ill of Passini will have to take me down first”, and he made a promise to the journalist: “Brother, you will have more lawyers than Eike Batista.”

Felipe Neto replied: “I invested almost one million reais in the creation of the VERO Institute for digital education. I created the ‘Shut up is dead’ movement, to support people who are persecuted for their opinion. And I will spend it on a team, yes”.

Whindersson mocked Felipe Neto’s attitude. “Congratulations, it’s Jesus himself”, he joked, adding that the youtuber has a habit of picking fights: “The guy finds a way to get into everything”.