Why Magazine Luiza’s shares plunged 8.86% yesterday

Magalu’s shares ended the week with a rare move – at least in recent years – and one that caught the attention of investors. The retailer’s ON papers (MGLU3) closed the session on Friday at a fall of 8.86%, quoted at R$ 17.18. It was the biggest drop of the day among the components of Ibovespa, the main stock index of B3.

A movement like this is considered rare even by Magazine Luiza’s profile, whose shares sporadically register sudden movements, either up or down, and are highly liquid.

Yesterday’s drop was attributed to a projection by consultancy YipsiData, which many hedge funds foreigners have access to Magalu’s sales growth in the third quarter. According to the consultancy, Magazine Luiza’s sales in the period should grow between 20% and 25%. The projection is less optimistic than that of some more aggressive players in the local market, who estimate this growth to be around 40%.

However, the arbitration capacity of hedge funds and the privilege of access to information prevailed.

“It is necessary to carry out a series of considerations”, assesses Felipe Miranda, chief strategist at Empiricus. One of them is that “the projection goes from 20% to 25% on a base that grew 180% during the last year”, points out Miranda in a message to clients. At the same time, Magalu has some vulnerability to the impacts of inflation on durable consumer goods.

Still, Miranda sees no reason to panic. “The company’s fundamentals are still very good, very solid. There may be very short-term frustration, but it’s more volatility than a change in trend”, he says.