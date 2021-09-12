With a victory over Londrina, Botafogo now has the best attack in Serie B, alongside Guarani

This Saturday, the Botafogo won the Londoner 4-0, at Nilton Santos Stadium, and equaled the Guarani as the team with the best attack Serie B. In 23 rounds, Alvinegro managed to score 34 goals in the competition. With the victory, Glorious ended the round in third place in the table.

One of the factors that made the Botafogo having improved the offensive system was the change of coaches. Under the command of Enderson Moreira, Alvinegro scored 18 goals in 11 matches in Serie B. The coach’s numbers for the club are very positive and the team’s performance has improved significantly. In 11 games, Enderson has won 9 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. In addition to the offensive aspect, the club improved in defense and only conceded 4 goals in those 11 matches.

Author of Botafogo’s second goal in the victory over Londrina, Daniel Borges spoke about the change in the posture of the team under the command of Enderson Moreira.

– We accept Enderson’s game proposal. We took everything he was giving us and we are trying to demonstrate on the field. This has been helping to score goals. The individual appears when the collective is very strong and this makes it easier for us to do our job – said the full-back.

Botafogo continues to be the best host of Série B and is 100% successful in the second round. In 11 games played at home, Alvinegro has 9 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss, 23 goals scored and 7 conceded.