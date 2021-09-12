With returns on defense and surrounded by mystery, see Grêmio’s probable squad, schedule and broadcast against Ceará

Urgently needing the victory not to get even more complicated in the Brasileirão, being only 19th with 16 points in the table, Grêmio counts on the return of Geromel and Kannemann in defense to face Ceará, in Arena, this Sunday, at 11am.

The rest of the team is shrouded in mystery and may have wing changes. Villasanti and Borja, who defended Paraguay and Colombia respectively in the fifth round of the qualifiers, are doubts in the team. The game also marks the Grêmio reunion with Tiago Nunes, the new commander of Ceará, who is the 10th with 24.

Probable Guild

Gabriel Chapecó; Vanderson (Rafinha), Pedro Geromel, Kannemann and Rafinha (Guilherme Guedes); Thiago Santos, Villasanti (Lucas Silva) and Campaz; Alisson, Borja (Diego Souza) and Ferreira.

Probable Ceara

Richard; Fabinho, Messias, Luiz Otávio and Bruno Pacheco; Fernando Sobral, William Oliveira, Rick, Vina and Lima; Cleber.

Schedule

Sunday (12), at 11 am, at the Arena, in Porto Alegre.

Streaming

Premiere announces the broadcast.

Arbitration

Flávio Rodrigues de Souza, assisted by Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse and Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira. VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (quartet from São Paulo).