Without Caio Castro, Grazi Massafera enjoys night in Paris with Bruno Gagliasso · TV News

After breaking up with Caio Castro, Grazi Massafera is enjoying a season in Europe with friends. This Saturday (11), Bruno Gagliasso published a photo of the blonde at a celebration in Paris, France. The two artists were on the birthday of Francisca, wife of actor Ricardo Pereira.

“Tired, dead and exhausted. But happy!” said Gagliasso in the caption of the image. Giovanna Ewbank, Ricardo Pereira and Francisca Pereira also appear in the register. The meeting took place in the bar of a luxury hotel.

Grazi also posted some photos of the celebration with friends. On her Instagram, the blonde charmed a video of her makeup. The actress wore red lipstick and a hairstyle with her hair up.

The publication was a hit among the famous, and Grazi received a lot of praise. “Friend, teach me how to make this outlined kitten. I try and my cat is always sad”, commented Tainá Muller, in the publication. “So beautiful,” Sabrina Sato said.

Check out the blonde’s post:

End of courtship with Caio Castro

The couple’s separation took place at the end of last month. “My relationship with Caio came to an end because we understood that it was time to go apart. What I can say now is that we have ended our story,” said Grazi, in an interview with O Globo newspaper at the time.

Since then, the actress decided to travel to Europe a few days ago and has been doing some Instagram entries. In addition to Paris, she has already been to the city of Fátima, in Portugal.

Caio Castro, on the other hand, decided to live a more restricted life on social media. According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper O Dia, the actor chose to deactivate his Instagram this Saturday (11).