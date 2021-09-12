Without Neymar and Messi, PSG has an unlikely top scorer, scores and follows 100% in the French

Depleted of Neymar and Lionel Messi after commitments for the South American qualifiers, the PSG had an inspired performance by Ander Herrera to thrash Clermont, 4-0, this Saturday and pack another victory in the French Championship.

The Spaniard was the author of the two goals that paved the way for the triumph, repeating something rare in his career: he had only scored twice in a single match in 2015, when he was wearing the shirt of the Manchester United. Both goals came out in the first half.

Messi, after shining with Argentina against Bolivia in the middle of the week, saw it all from the stands at the Parque dos Príncipes.

Best moments

Despite the embezzlement, PSG had a big news against Clermont, the debut of Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal. The dominance this Saturday was so great, however, that the Italian didn’t even have to make great saves in the 90 minutes.

In addition to Herrera, who also rocked Clermont’s net was Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman was responsible for PSG’s third goal, nine minutes into the second half, hitting left-handed.

It was also from Mbappé’s feet that the fourth Parisian goal came out, but scored by Gueye, who took advantage of the rebound from the attacker’s submission to define the rout.

Championship situation

With the result, PSG wrapped up their fifth victory in five games and leads the French Championship with 15 points and 100% success. Clermont, in turn, one of the sensations of the season, follows in 3rd, with eight points – but could lose the position.

The guy: Ander Herrera

For Herrera, a special game, no doubt about it. If he is not used to scoring, he has again enjoyed scoring two goals in the same game after six years. Opened the score after 20 minutes of play, taking advantage of a great move by Hakimi on the right. Mbappé even tried to “disturb”, deflecting the ball, but as he didn’t touch it, while offside, he prevented the goal from being disallowed by the VAR. Then, at 30, the Spaniard scored again, taking advantage of a rebound in the area.

upcoming games

PSG returns to the field this Wednesday to make its debut in the Uefa Champions League, against Brugge, probably with full strength. In France, the next match will be against Lyon, in a match that will be broadcast exclusively for Star+ subscribers next Sunday – on the same day, Clermont will face Brest.