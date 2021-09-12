Without Savarino and Tch Tch, Atltico takes 23 players to get the Fortress

Keno and Hulk v Fortaleza face Ao Tricolor (Photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico) OAtactical ended the preparation for the game against the strength with a training this Saturday morning (11), at city ​​of cock. The related list for the game of 20th round of Brazilian championship have three casualties. O rooster face the Tricolor this Sunday (11), at 4 pm, at Castle Studio, in Fortaleza-CE.

In order to try to give back to the northeastern team, which won by turning point in the debut of the Brazilian (1 to 2), in Mineiro, Atltico will not have three players available to coach Cuca. the attacker Savarin arrived from Assuno, this Friday night, where the Venezuelan team lost to Paraguay (2-1) in a South American Qualifiers game. He is taking exams this Saturday.

The second embezzle the steering wheel Tch Tch. With a sprained left knee, he is being treated at Rooster City. Ecuadorian midfielder Alan Franco he arrived from Montevideo, Uruguay, at dawn, and was released. Franco’s Ecuadorian team lost to the Uruguayans (1-0) also in the World Cup qualifiers.

Forward Hulk, goalkeeper Everson and left-back Guilherme Arana, from Brazil; defender Junior Alonso, from Paraguay; and striker Vargas, from Chile, who served his teams, are on Cuca’s list.

In this context, Rooster must start the match with Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Matas Zaracho and Nacho Fernndez; Vargas, Keno (Jair or Diego Costa) and Hulk.

Atltico is going to Fortaleza to try to keep the good margin they have in the lead in the Brazilian Championship. At the moment, they are four points more than vice-leader Palmeiras, who faces Flamengo at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, also at 4 pm.

Related to the game against Fortaleza:

Goalkeepers: Everson and Rafael

Sides: Arana, Guga, Mariano and Dod

Defenders: Alonso, Igor Rabelo and Nathan Silva and Rver

Midfielders: Allan, Caleb, Dylan, Hyoran, Jair, Nacho, Nathan and Zaracho

Attackers: Hulk, Diego Costa, Keno, Sasha, Sasha and Vargas.