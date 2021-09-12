Woman threatens health professionals with knife and damages vaccines after father cannot be vaccinated against Covid; video | Goiás

A woman was arrested on suspicion of threatening health professionals with a knife after her father could not be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Divinópolis de Goiás, in the northern region of the state. A video shows when, without wearing a mask, she arrives from one of the servers and knocks over a thermos box where doses of the immunizing agent were kept.

The delegate Lucilene Guimarães informed that until Saturday night the woman still did not have a lawyer.

According to the Divinópolis City Hall, around 30 doses of the vaccine were lost after the woman threw the box where they were stored on the floor. According to the municipality, the father of the investigated could not be vaccinated because at that time only the second dose was being applied in the municipality.

In the video, recorded by one of the professionals who were at the vaccination site, it is possible to hear when the woman starts to question the reason why her father cannot be vaccinated. Then, one of the professionals answers that, at the time, only the second dose is being applied and that, therefore, the elderly would have to return next Tuesday (14).

1 of 2 Woman threatens health professional with knife after father cannot be vaccinated against Covid, in Divinópolis de Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Woman threatens health professional with knife after father cannot be vaccinated against Covid, in Divinópolis de Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

Unreconciled, the woman starts screaming and threatening the servers. Then she drops one of the boxes with the vaccine. One of the professionals tries to stop her, when the investigated takes a knife and threatens him again. Frightened, the people who were in the place run away.

According to the delegate, residents who were at the vaccination post called the Military Police, who managed to arrest the woman in the act and referred her to the Posse Police Station, responsible for care during the weekend.

At the police station, according to the delegate, she was fined for the crimes of qualified damage to property belonging to the municipality and also for the crime of contempt of a public official. She was then taken to the Formosa prison, where she remains at the disposal of the Judiciary.

“She also committed the crime of threatening public officials. However, this is a crime conditioned to the representation of the victim and today the victims did not come to the police station to do this representation”, said the delegate.

2 of 2 Shots dropped on the floor after a woman knocked them down in Divinópolis, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Shots dropped on the floor after a woman knocked them down in Divinópolis, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

See other news from the region at G1 Goiás.