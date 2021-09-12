Full.News – 00:37 | updated on 12/09/2021 00:41



Bible page found in World Trade Center rubble shows message of forgiveness Photo: National September 11 Memorial Museum

In 2002, a firefighter found what was left of a Bible in the rubble of the World Trade Center in New York, USA. The holy book was cast in a piece of steel in the remains of the south tower.

The firefighter showed his discovery to photographer Joel Meyerowitz.

“This crushed, burned, and rubble-covered Bible came to me from the loving hands of a firefighter who knew I was the record holder at ground zero,” reported Meyerowitz, according to The New York Times.

Joel was impressed when he noticed a verse on the exposed page. It was the biblical text of Matthew 5:38-39, which says “You have heard that it was said: An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth. But I tell you, do not resist evil; but whoever hurts you on your right cheek, turn the other to him as well”.

– My astonishment at seeing the page where the Bible was open made me realize that the Bible’s message survives over time. And at all times, we interpret his teachings anew, as the occasion demands. Our carnal nature urges us to repay evil for evil, but God calls us to continue in forgiveness and love, leaving revenge for him – said the photographer.

The remains of the Bible are in the September 11 Memorial Museum.

ATTACKS

On September 11, 2001, the terrorist group Al Qaeda hijacked four commercial aircraft in the United States. Two planes collided with the Twin Towers in the World Trade Center, causing a large number of deaths.

The third plane hit one of the walls of the Pentagon, Virginia, and the fourth crashed in open ground as terrorists tried to fly it into the White House in Washington DC.

The site that housed the Twin Towers was renamed Ground Zero (Ground Zero).

