Xuxa Meneghel gets “p of life” with Bolsonaro, asks for impeachment and releases the verb

Xuxa Meneghel returned to using his Instagram profile to shoot the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party). The presenter asked for the impeachment of the Chief Executive and also shared the reason for her indignation.

The famous shared an image and a quote from the politician about inflation. In live, he tried to minimize the extent of the problem and said that “on average, everyone gained a little more weight”.

“Then the people say: no, the people went hungry. Look, many Brazilians are sick. I know. Do some go hungry? Yes, they are hungry. But the average of those who (sic) started to eat more was much higher”, declared Bolsonaro.

The president followed: “If you ask at home, or look at you and remember how much you weighed in the past and now, on average, everyone has gained a little more weight. It is a reality. They’re going to want to make fun of me, get their hands on me, but it’s a reality”.

The eternal Queen of the Shorty, then, reacted against the speech: “I don’t know anymore what this ‘man’ needs to do or tell people to stop following, stop saying ‘we don’t tolerate this’, what else does he need to do to stop being our president?”

Xuxa also remembered several controversies involving the politician. “Deny the vaccines? Give strength to an ineffective remedy? To laugh and say that mimi is people’s illness and death? Does it discredit the safest vote of a safe vote without external manipulation?”, quoted her.

“From strength to deforestation in the Amazon? And his family cannot be investigated (why?) and now he says people are fat and not hungry (there is no inflation)”, he wrote.

In the end, the blonde asked the president of the Republic to leave. “The worst thing is to say that God is with him and his symbol is weapons and not love and peace. What else does he need to talk and do?”she asked.