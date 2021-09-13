1-2 McLaren and Hamilton-Verstappen beat: the Italian GP

Formula 1 followed a GP in Italy this Sunday (12) of the most agitated and accidental. The victory was in the hands of Daniel Ricciardo in a McLaren one-two. Valtteri Bottas, even starting from the last position, climbed the peloton to reach the podium. The highlight of the race, however, was the crash between the two 2021 title contenders: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen met on lap 26 and the crash in the chicane split after the pit straight was inevitable.

McLaren’s triumph is their first since 2012, at the Brazilian GP, ​​won by Jenson Button. The English team has also not made the 1-2 on the podium since the 2010 Canadian stage, with Hamilton winning with Button in second. And Daniel Ricciardo also ended a fast that had lasted since 2018, when he won the Monaco GP.

The end of the race for Hamilton and Verstappen was like this (Photo: Mercedes)

Third place on the podium with Valtteri Bottas, after a race to recover after starting from last position. Sergio Pérez finished third on the track, but the Mexican was punished in 5s for cutting a path by passing (and not returning the position to) Charles Leclerc. Thus, the last step on the podium went to Valtteri Bottas, who had an exceptional race after starting last on the grid. Charles Leclerc finished fourth, while ‘Czech’ was declared fifth. Carlos Sainz, Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate, was sixth, ahead of Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin. Fernando Alonso finished the race in eighth, while George Russell returned to the points in ninth, and Esteban Ocon completed the top ten list.

Formula 1 picks up speed again in two weeks’ time, between September 24th and 26th, with the Russian GP, ​​a race that takes place on the circuit set up in the Sochi Olympic Park.

