110 thousand, 135 thousand and 150 thousand points: XP outlines three scenarios for Ibovespa until the end of 2021 and sees a good environment for stock picking

SAO PAULO – In a report published this Monday (13) entitled “Navigating uncertain waters: where to invest in volatile times”, XP outlines an overview of investment in the Brazilian market and also in international stock exchanges in a highly volatile scenario.

XP’s analysis team highlights that, specifically talking about Brazil, after an unpredictable 2020 amid the advance of Covid-19, the turning of the page to 2021 brought some relief with regard to the pandemic, especially in the second half, with the advances in vaccination.

“But the scenario remains particularly uncertain in other aspects”, he assesses, noting that, while world markets recover, some of them practically in a straight line, with little volatility, as is the case in the United States, the Brazilian stock exchange has a bitter drop of 3 .8% so far this year in reais and 5.4% in dollars, even in the face of a micro scenario favorable to companies.

A climate of tension between powers takes over the news, with the disagreement between the Executive, Judiciary and Legislative branches also making it difficult to resolve economic issues (such as the imbroglio of precatório and the advance of reforms and privatizations in Congress) and aggravates the fiscal risk, that was already high. In this environment, analysts point out, the time is for caution. However, the investor should not make rash decisions.

Specifically on Stock Exchange, Fernando Ferreira, chief strategist and head of Research, and Jennie Li, equity strategist, highlight the maintenance of a constructive view, even though they have recently revised the base scenario for the Ibovespa downwards, passing the projection to the end of the year from 145 thousand points to 135,000 points. It is noteworthy that this target still represents an appreciation potential of about 18% compared to the closing of Friday (10).

Ferreira and Jennie highlight that Brazil is experiencing a classic debate between a solid micro history, in which companies

are reporting solid profits against a worrisome macro backdrop.

In this environment, they outline three scenarios for the Exchange benchmark. The base, as already mentioned, is with the Ibovespa ending the year at 135,000 points. In a pessimistic scenario, it could reach 110 thousand points, or a drop of 3.75% compared to the level of the 10th and, in an optimistic scenario, 150 thousand points, or an increase of 31.25%.

Strategists point out that, over the past three months, the Brazilian stock exchange has been detaching itself from global markets. While the US indices rose nearly 20% in dollars, the Ibovespa returned to trading in negative territory, primarily due to domestic risks, with the stock market’s downward movement accelerating after the protests during the September 7 holiday, when the President Bolsonaro raised the tension between the constitutional powers.

The Stock Exchange had a partial recovery since the note published by President Bolsonaro on September 9 in which he nodded to the other powers, but the increase in uncertainties has pressured the interest curve, especially the long-term rates, which affects the price of the Exchange. directly. This is because it increases the cost of capital for companies, which competes with capital flows to fixed income and raises the cost of debt for companies, impacting earnings per share prospects.

In any case, strategists recall that the 2021 second quarter earnings season surprised expectations.

During the period, Ibovespa companies’ earnings per share more than doubled compared to the first quarter of this year and grew more than 9 times compared to the same period last year. “While this was largely explained by the weak base of comparison due to the pandemic last year, analysts continued to review earnings upwards. And since the beginning of this year, LPA profits have been revised upwards by more than 50%, indicating that the outlook has been improving more and more”, evaluating Ferreira and Jennie.

When evaluating what to expect for variable income from now on, strategists updated the calculations for the Ibovespa, taking into account the increase in the cost of capital (long-term interest rates) and the rapid increase in results.

“Given the fiscal and political risks, we’ve also reduced the multiple P/E targets [preço sobre o lucro] and EV/Ebitda [relação entre o valor da empresa e o lucro antes juros, impostos, depreciações e amortizações] from 12 times to 9.5 times, and from 7 times to 6 times, respectively”, they point out, evaluating that the market will take longer to “return to historical averages”.

In addition to the risks on the radar, there is a discussion about the sustainability of high commodity prices, which have driven a significant part of earnings revisions in recent times.

However, they point out that, with the greater volatility in the markets and rapid change in variables, it makes sense to analyze different scenarios to understand what the Exchange’s trajectory could be like.

Thus, as highlighted in the tables below, they used the following assumptions to draw the pessimistic, base and optimistic projection scenarios for the Ibovespa:

“The conclusion of this scenario analysis corroborates our optimism for the Stock Exchange, as it indicates a small potential fall compared to a significant potential gain in the conservative scenario, 110 thousand in the conservative 135 thousand base points and 152 thousand in the optimistic scenario”.

favored stock picking

For the strategists, the environment favors “stock picking” (a technique that consists of acquiring shares from companies that are more likely to exceed the expected average for the stock market in general) and point out that they like exporting companies with more exposure to the international market instead of companies exposed to the domestic macroeconomic scenario.

“We also like shares of companies with secular growth theses, that is, that are winners regardless of the macro scenario in Brazil. These are companies that tend to be the market leaders and manage to be more resilient in more challenging environments”, they assess.

They highlight two stock lists: one with 20 stocks among those that have fallen the most in the last three months, and which are recommended as “by market consensus analysts, and the second with 20 stocks with robust growth to come and that have solid balance sheets . Check out the list below:

“Going forward, political tensions should continue to pressure Brazilian assets in the short term. Despite this scenario of greater caution, keeping invested remains the best strategy”, they point out.

Importance of investing in other countries

Strategists also reinforce the importance of investing globally, with international diversification being the premise of a balanced portfolio.

“Brazil is the 5th largest territory on the planet, but represents less than 1% of the global stock market”, they point out, emphasizing that several long-term structural theses are inaccessible via local companies. Thus, the investor focused on local assets is out of 99% of opportunities offered by global companies.

“To give you an idea, Apple has a market capitalization of US$ 2.5 trillion, that is, it is 2.5 times greater than the sum of all Brazilian companies listed on the stock exchange (about US$ 1 trillion) ”, complement.

Furthermore, global assets expose the investor to strong currency, macro stability and lower volatility.

