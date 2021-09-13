140 public contests gather 16,300 vacancies in the country; see list | Contests and Employment

by

At least 140 public examinations in the country are open for applications on Monday (13) and gather 16,300 vacancies in positions of all levels of education. Salaries reach R$ 32,037.13 at the Attorney General of Goiás.

  • CHECK THE COMPLETE LIST OF CONTEST HERE

In addition to the vacancies open, there are competitions for the formation of reserve registration – that is, the successful candidates are called according to the opening of vacancies during the validity of the competition.

Among the open competitions in federal agencies are:

  • Aeronautics, which offers 150 vacancies
  • Federal Savings Bank, with a total of 1,100 vacancies
  • Army, with a total of 410 vacancies
  • navy, which has two notices, one for 44 vacancies and another for 20 vacancies

Public tenders: learn how to read notices

Public tenders: learn how to read notices

This Monday, at least 11 agencies open the application deadline for 1,016 vacancies in positions at all levels of education. Salaries reach R$29,879.79 at the Sarah Network of Rehabilitation Hospitals. See below the information for each contest:

Public Consortium for Sustainable Development of Alto Sertão

  • Registration: until 09/17/2021
  • 2 vacancies
  • Salaries of up to R$ 3,200.00
  • Higher level positions
  • Vacancies in Caetité (BA)
  • See the notice

Public Defender of the State of Mato Grosso do Sul

  • Registration: until 11/18/2021
  • 7 vacancies
  • Salaries of up to BRL 28,884.20
  • Higher level positions
  • See the notice

Osasco Technological Institute Foundation (Fito)

  • Registration: until 10/18/2021
  • 186 vacancies
  • Salaries of up to R$2,970.52
  • Higher level positions
  • See the notice

City Hall of Birigui (SP)

  • Registration: until 10/14/2021
  • 74 vacancies
  • Salaries of up to R$3,770.93
  • Higher level positions
  • See the notice
  • Registration: until 10/13/2021
  • 90 vacancies
  • Salaries of up to BRL 12,535.54
  • Elementary, medium, technical and higher level positions
  • See the notice

City Hall of Peixoto de Azevedo (MT)

  • Registration: until 09/15/2021
  • 34 vacancies
  • Salaries of up to R$2,661.42
  • mid-level positions
  • See the notice

Vespasiano City Hall (MG)

  • Registration: until 09/24/2021
  • 14 vacancies
  • Salaries of up to R$8,995.75
  • Higher level positions
  • See the notice

Sarah Network of Rehabilitation Hospitals

  • Registration: until 09/29/2021
  • 4 vacancies
  • Salaries of up to R$29,879.79
  • Higher level positions
  • Jobs in Brasília, Belém and Macapá
  • See the notice

Sergipe State Secretariat for Education, Sport and Culture

  • Registration: until 09/17/2021
  • 517 vacancies
  • Salaries of up to R$1,100.00
  • Fundamental level positions
  • See the notice

Autonomous Basic Sanitation Service of Itabirito (MG)

  • Registration: until 09/27/2021
  • 28 vacancies
  • Salaries of up to R$2,715.05
  • Elementary, medium and higher education positions
  • See the notice

Court of Justice of Tocantins

  • Registration: until 09/19/2021
  • 60 vacancies
  • Salaries of up to R$ 9,417.98
  • Middle and higher education positions
  • See the notice