140 public contests gather 16,300 vacancies in the country; see list | Contests and Employment

At least 140 public examinations in the country are open for applications on Monday (13) and gather 16,300 vacancies in positions of all levels of education. Salaries reach R$ 32,037.13 at the Attorney General of Goiás.

CHECK THE COMPLETE LIST OF CONTEST HERE

In addition to the vacancies open, there are competitions for the formation of reserve registration – that is, the successful candidates are called according to the opening of vacancies during the validity of the competition.

Among the open competitions in federal agencies are:

Aeronautics , which offers 150 vacancies

, which offers 150 vacancies Federal Savings Bank , with a total of 1,100 vacancies

, with a total of 1,100 vacancies Army , with a total of 410 vacancies

, with a total of 410 vacancies navy, which has two notices, one for 44 vacancies and another for 20 vacancies

Public tenders: learn how to read notices

This Monday, at least 11 agencies open the application deadline for 1,016 vacancies in positions at all levels of education. Salaries reach R$29,879.79 at the Sarah Network of Rehabilitation Hospitals. See below the information for each contest:

Public Consortium for Sustainable Development of Alto Sertão

Registration: until 09/17/2021

2 vacancies

Salaries of up to R$ 3,200.00

Higher level positions

Vacancies in Caetité (BA)

See the notice

Public Defender of the State of Mato Grosso do Sul

Registration: until 11/18/2021

7 vacancies

Salaries of up to BRL 28,884.20

Higher level positions

See the notice

Osasco Technological Institute Foundation (Fito)

Registration: until 10/18/2021

186 vacancies

Salaries of up to R$2,970.52

Higher level positions

See the notice

City Hall of Birigui (SP)

Registration: until 10/14/2021

74 vacancies

Salaries of up to R$3,770.93

Higher level positions

See the notice

Registration: until 10/13/2021

90 vacancies

Salaries of up to BRL 12,535.54

Elementary, medium, technical and higher level positions

See the notice

City Hall of Peixoto de Azevedo (MT)

Registration: until 09/15/2021

34 vacancies

Salaries of up to R$2,661.42

mid-level positions

See the notice

Vespasiano City Hall (MG)

Registration: until 09/24/2021

14 vacancies

Salaries of up to R$8,995.75

Higher level positions

See the notice

Sarah Network of Rehabilitation Hospitals

Registration: until 09/29/2021

4 vacancies

Salaries of up to R$29,879.79

Higher level positions

Jobs in Brasília, Belém and Macapá

See the notice

Sergipe State Secretariat for Education, Sport and Culture

Registration: until 09/17/2021

517 vacancies

Salaries of up to R$1,100.00

Fundamental level positions

See the notice

Autonomous Basic Sanitation Service of Itabirito (MG)

Registration: until 09/27/2021

28 vacancies

Salaries of up to R$2,715.05

Elementary, medium and higher education positions

See the notice

Court of Justice of Tocantins