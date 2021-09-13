2021 Emergency Aid: check the official dates of the extension installments

Check the official dates of the 2021 Emergency Aid extension installments and don’t miss the deadlines of installments 5, 6 and 7!

2021 Emergency Assistance

As is public knowledge, part 5 of Emergency Aid 2021 was closed with regard to online usability, however, it still continues with regard to withdrawals, as occurred in the months prior to the extension. Therefore, check the ongoing installments of installment 5, as well as the payments referring to installments 6 and 7.

Calendar for the 5th installment of Emergency Aid 2021 for common beneficiaries:

Beneficiary’s birth month: The amount will be made available for online usability (social savings account and Caixa Tem app) at: Withdrawal date – physical usability – cash withdrawal
JanuaryAugust 20thSeptember 1st
FebruaryAugust 21September 2nd
MarchAugust 21September 3rd
AprilAugust 22september 6th
MayAugust 24thSeptember 9th
JuneAugust 25thSeptember 10th
Julyaugust 26September 13th
AugustAugust 27September 14th
Septemberaugust 28September 15th
Octoberaugust 28September 16
Novemberaugust 29September 17th
DecemberAugust, 31September 20

2021 Emergency Aid Calendar referring to the 6th installment for common beneficiaries:

Beneficiary’s birth month: The amount will be made available for online usability (social savings account and Caixa Tem app) at: Scheduled date for withdrawal of the cash amount
JanuarySeptember 21stOctober 4th
FebruarySeptember 22october 5th
MarchSeptember 23thoctober 5th
AprilSeptember 24thOctober 6th
Mayseptember 25thoctober 8th
Juneseptember 26thOctober 11th
JulySeptember 28thOctober 13
AugustSeptember 29thOctober 14
SeptemberSeptember 30thOctober 16th
OctoberOctober 1stoctober 18th
NovemberOctober 2ndOctober 19th
DecemberOctober 3rdOctober 19th

Check out the 2021 Emergency Aid calendar for the 7th installment for common beneficiaries:

Beneficiary’s birth month: The amount will be made available for online usability (social savings account and Caixa Tem app) at: Scheduled date for withdrawal of the cash amount
JanuaryOctober 20thNovember 1st
FebruaryOctober 21stNovember 3rd
MarchOctober, 22November 4th
AprilOctober, 23November 5th
MayOctober, 23November 9th
JuneOctober 26thNovember 10th
JulyOctober 27thNovember 11th
AugustOctober 28thNovember 12th
SeptemberOctober 29thNovember 16th
OctoberOctober 30November 17th
NovemberOctober 30November 18th
DecemberOctober 31stNovember 19th
What is Emergency Relief 2021?

As defined by Caixa Econômica Federal, Emergency Aid 2021 is a financial benefit granted by the Federal Government to people who received Emergency Aid and Extended Emergency Aid, and who met the criteria of the Programs in December 2020.

family allowance

(Check here the payments scheduled for beneficiaries of the Bolsa Família Program).

