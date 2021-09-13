2021 Emergency Aid: check the official dates of the extension installments

Check the official dates of the 2021 Emergency Aid extension installments and don’t miss the deadlines of installments 5, 6 and 7!
2021 Emergency Assistance
As is public knowledge, part 5 of Emergency Aid 2021 was closed with regard to online usability, however, it still continues with regard to withdrawals, as occurred in the months prior to the extension. Therefore, check the ongoing installments of installment 5, as well as the payments referring to installments 6 and 7.
Calendar for the 5th installment of Emergency Aid 2021 for common beneficiaries:
|Beneficiary’s birth month:
|The amount will be made available for online usability (social savings account and Caixa Tem app) at:
|Withdrawal date – physical usability – cash withdrawal
|January
|August 20th
|September 1st
|February
|August 21
|September 2nd
|March
|August 21
|September 3rd
|April
|August 22
|september 6th
|May
|August 24th
|September 9th
|June
|August 25th
|September 10th
|July
|august 26
|September 13th
|August
|August 27
|September 14th
|September
|august 28
|September 15th
|October
|august 28
|September 16
|November
|august 29
|September 17th
|December
|August, 31
|September 20
2021 Emergency Aid Calendar referring to the 6th installment for common beneficiaries:
|Beneficiary’s birth month:
|The amount will be made available for online usability (social savings account and Caixa Tem app) at:
|Scheduled date for withdrawal of the cash amount
|January
|September 21st
|October 4th
|February
|September 22
|october 5th
|March
|September 23th
|october 5th
|April
|September 24th
|October 6th
|May
|september 25th
|october 8th
|June
|september 26th
|October 11th
|July
|September 28th
|October 13
|August
|September 29th
|October 14
|September
|September 30th
|October 16th
|October
|October 1st
|october 18th
|November
|October 2nd
|October 19th
|December
|October 3rd
|October 19th
Check out the 2021 Emergency Aid calendar for the 7th installment for common beneficiaries:
|Beneficiary’s birth month:
|The amount will be made available for online usability (social savings account and Caixa Tem app) at:
|Scheduled date for withdrawal of the cash amount
|January
|October 20th
|November 1st
|February
|October 21st
|November 3rd
|March
|October, 22
|November 4th
|April
|October, 23
|November 5th
|May
|October, 23
|November 9th
|June
|October 26th
|November 10th
|July
|October 27th
|November 11th
|August
|October 28th
|November 12th
|September
|October 29th
|November 16th
|October
|October 30
|November 17th
|November
|October 30
|November 18th
|December
|October 31st
|November 19th
What is Emergency Relief 2021?
As defined by Caixa Econômica Federal, Emergency Aid 2021 is a financial benefit granted by the Federal Government to people who received Emergency Aid and Extended Emergency Aid, and who met the criteria of the Programs in December 2020.
