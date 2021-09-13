6 bizarre results of species evolution

Evolution is a natural process of living beings. According to Charles Darwin’s theory, natural selection makes our organisms adapt to changes on the planet and are increasingly able to produce stronger, more resilient and “less defective” species.

When a species fails to adapt, it unfortunately ends up dying. However, when it comes to evolution, there is no esthetic standard that dictates what evolved living things should look like, and some examples can be even frightening. Check out six weird results from natural selection!

1. Bubblefish

(Source: Internet/Reproduction)

Few creatures in the world are as strange as the bubblefish. In 2013, this animal was voted “The Ugliest Animal in the World”, a title it still holds today and with good reason. Despite its appearance, this creature is a predator very well adapted to the circumstances of its habitat.

Bubblefish know how to wait patiently for its prey and use its strong jaw to grind its food. Finally, its hideous exterior is extremely useful for defending against octopus attacks.

2. Sea cucumber

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

No reason to panic, the sea cucumber is not a poop floating in the water. Named for looking a bit like the fruit, this completely weird creature was once seen as a delicacy in high demand in Asia.

Due to predatory fishing, it has been considered an increasingly rare and expensive product. The sea cucumber is not exactly a fish, but a distant cousin to starfish and sea urchins.

3. Dyoneia

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The Venus flytrap, also called the flycatcher, is one of the most famous carnivorous plants in the world. In general, this living being feeds on spiders, ants and flies using its powerful “v”-shaped leaves to bite off prey. This plant is native to the swamps of the United States.

Although it can also perform photosynthesis and produce its own food, this living organism always finds an excuse to swallow a potential meal that is passing by.

4. Naked mole rat

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

It’s not exactly baldness, but the naked mole rat is not a species of animal with great capillary richness. This native South African creature stands out for its completely hairless body and may be seen as “cute” by some people.

However, be aware that they are not cute at all. With their powerful teeth, these rodents dig underground tunnels, devouring the plant’s tubers, which are the parts where they store energy to survive.

5. Goliath tiger fish

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Have you ever imagined coming across a fish with teeth the same size as a great white shark? This is the case of the goliath tiger fish, which can exceed the size of an adult male. This colossal animal is native to the Congo River and is the equivalent of what we know as piranhas, only bigger.

If all this wasn’t scary enough, these fish hunt in groups and are known to be able to jump and catch flying birds.

6. Moth-Poodle

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The Poodle Moth is as close to a Pokémon as you’ll find on this list and proves how evolution can spawn completely quirky and strange creatures. This insect was discovered in Venezuela in 2009 and since then it has been attracting the attention of researchers due to its shape.

This moth has six furry legs, four wings and a pair of antennae that look more like a brush. Despite its frightening appearance, the poodle moth does not pose any kind of danger. Their diet consists of nectar, herbaceous plants, fruit juices and nutrients found in animal feces.