A 4-year-old girl dies with covid-19 after an unvaccinated mother tests positive for the virus

At only 4 years old, little Kali Cook was another victim of covid-19. She, who lived in Bacliff, Texas, (USA), died last Tuesday (07/09) from the illness, according to the Galveston County Health District.

According to information from the local newspaper, The Daily Galveston County, Kali’s clinical condition deteriorated rapidly. She is the youngest county resident to die of the virus, which has claimed 465 other lives of the townspeople since it spread in March 2020. “She was so common and cheeky,” said Karra Harwood, the girl’s mother. .“She was not a normal little girl. She preferred playing with worms and frogs than using bows. She was so beautiful and full of life”.

“I ended up getting the covid and was diagnosed on Monday (6/9),” Karra said. “I came home and was isolated. I tried to stay away from her and I didn’t want her and my other children to take it.” The mother also points out that her daughter had no diagnosis of immunological disorders or other comorbidities, however, she tended to get sicker than her siblings. began to get worse at dawn on Tuesday (07/09) Her mother was sleeping with the fever so she was medicated. she had no attitude if vaccinated and now regrets hers. “I was one of the people who were against it, I was against it,” she said. “Now, I wish I had never been.”

Karra and the rest of her family were quarantined. The mother also added that the family was going through a difficult time, as she and her fiance were unemployed due to the pandemic.

It is not yet known where the girl would have been infected. Health officials said they did not believe the girl was infected at her school. The health district’s contact tracking revealed that no students or adults who were in close contact with her had tested positive for the virus, said Philip Keizer, a local health authority for Galveston County.

Like all children under the age of 12, Kali was not yet eligible to be vaccinated. However, amid the increase in coronavirus cases in Galveston County and across the United States, as health officials have asked people who have been vaccinated to help protect others against the spread of the virus. About 60% of eligible Galveston County residents, and about half of the total county population, are fully vaccinated.

Because of the delta variant, the number of children confirmed with the virus has reached a record number in Galveston County. Nearly 30% of all cases in children under 12 occurred in August, according to the health district. Although it is not a frequent situation, children can also progress to a serious condition of the disease and should receive care as soon as possible when they present symptoms. “It’s very important, if your kids are sick, don’t say, ‘Oh, they’ll be fine,” Keizer said. “If your children are sick, get medical attention.”