A puppy that was born with inverted legs undergoes surgery and learns to walk

In many ways, Siggi was born like any normal puppy: sweet, cheerful and extremely playful.

But the rat terrier breed puppy came into the world with a particularity that prevented him from living the life of an ordinary dog. He was born with inverted front legs.

However, a team from the Oklahoma State University School of Veterinary Medicine, in the United States, was able to give Siggi the chance of a normal life, after performing corrective surgery to put his paws in the proper position – down.

The university’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital (VTH) had performed the surgery only once. The first dog, a Coonhound named Milo, underwent the same successful corrective surgery in 2019.

An animal rescue group from Dallas, Texas, brought Siggi to the hospital at just 13 weeks old, hoping he would be as lucky as Milo.

“As with Milo, Siggi’s problem appeared to be in his paws, but it was actually in his elbows,” said HTV veterinary surgeon Dr. Erik Clary in the statement.

“For reasons not fully understood, these patients’ elbows disarticulate early in life and the result is strong rotation of the lower front limbs and an inability to walk. At most, they can crawl, which feels more uncomfortable and is unsuitable for a dog’s life.”

complicated surgery

Siggi underwent more complicated surgery than Milo because a CT scan showed “significant” deformity in the bones of the lower elbow, according to Clary.

To repair the formation of Siggi’s paws, surgeons rotated the limbs after making a small break in the bones.

“The CT helped us plan a more complex procedure that would require an intentional break in the top of the ulnar bone to rotate the limb,” said Clary.

After surgery, Siggi wore leg splints and an orthopedic fixator to help secure the bones.

Weeks later, Siggi’s bones were strong enough for rehabilitation and to start learning to walk.

Clary said Siggi “has proven to be a pretty quick learner (…) doing a lot of the things dogs love to do, including chasing a ball in the backyard.”

Although Clary’s team performed the surgery, he attributes Siggi’s happy ending to the OSU marketing team, who helped spread Milo’s story and let people know that surgery is possible.

“Siggi found care and came to VTH because Milo’s story was shared beyond our walls,” said Clary. “Milo brought a lot of joy to a lot of people and I hope the same is true for Siggi.”

