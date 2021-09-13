Act against Bolsonaro brings together Ciro Gomes, Doria, Mandetta and Amoedo in SP

The demonstration against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) held this Sunday (12), on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, brought together names such as former presidential candidates in 2018 Ciro Gomes (PDT) and João Amôedo (Novo) , former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta and São Paulo Governor João Doria (PSDB).
During the act, Ciro Gomes was the first to speak and stated that “the union in the event was due to the concern of the people in stopping the threat of the death of democracy”. The pedetista cited the increase in unemployment and the deaths caused by Covid-19 as reasons for the need for demonstrations in defense of Brazilians.
“Of course we have different views on the future of Brazil, but what brings us together, and what should bring together the whole civically healthy nation, is the threat of the death of democracy and the power of the Brazilian nation. The Brazilian people are raising the most powerful of swords, which is the sword of union against the dictatorship”, he said.
Ciro used the speech to defend his decision to participate in the event, which was organized by the leadership of the Free Brazil Movement (MBL). The pedetista said that he attended the demonstration “out of respect for democracy” and that, although his party and the MBL fight for different things, the “struggle to prevent the death of democracy” should play a greater role.
The MBL, which declared its support for Bolsonaro during the second round of the 2018 elections, started to oppose the government in 2019. Since then, the movement has criticized the president’s proposals for the economy, for the fight against corruption and Bolsonaro’s attempts to put pressure on the Supreme Court (STF).
Governor Doria, on the other hand, chose to talk more about economic issues in the country. For him, it is difficult for Brazil to regain an “acceptable level of investment” with Bolsonaro in power. “We are an isolated country today. Brazil lost its main allies, China, Argentina, Germany, the United States, attacking public leaders instead of aggregating. And it is also a forgotten country”, he stated.
According to Doria, “with impeachment or without impeachment”, the country must walk “for democracy”. “If Bolsonaro is not impeached, it will be defeated in the 2022 elections,” he said. The governor of São Paulo also added that “anyone who opposes the president’s government will remain in the PSDB.”
Former Minister Mandetta, in turn, adopted a speech that was already known and more focused on combating the Covid-19 pandemic. He quoted a passage in which he says he warned the president about the disease and said that Bolsonaro would have replied that “only those who have to die will die”.
In a speech lasting almost five minutes, Amoedo, from Novo, stated that “he wants the colors of Brazil back, which are the colors of Brazil, not Bolsonaro”. According to the former presidential candidate for the Novo party, “it is important to be at an event with people who think differently from each other.”
“This is the Brazil we want to live and leave to our children and grandchildren, this is what is at stake, a Brazil where everyone can say their opinion, a country without corruption, without cracks,” he said.
Amoedo also praised the people who participated in the demonstration, saying that “the impeachment of Bolsonaro is what unites them and what must be done”. “The work is not easy and change depends on each one of us. It won’t be simple, but it’s right,” added the politician. “We have to make this change. We want a Brazil with hope, without fear and without anger.”