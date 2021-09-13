Act against Bolsonaro brings together Ciro Gomes, Doria, Mandetta and Amoedo in SP

by

  • Act in Rio had impeachment as the main banner, but some groups also criticize Lula’s (PT) possible candidacy


    Credit: ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, during a protest against the Bolsonaro government on Avenida Paulista


    Credit: Disclosure/Government of São Paulo

  • Former minister Ciro Gomes and PDT pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic in 2022, speaks during a protest calling for the impeachment of Bolsonaro


    Credit: LUCAS MARTINS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • Luiz Henrique Mandetta, former health minister, in protest against the Bolsonaro government, on Avenida Paulista


    Credit: ROBERTO CASIMIRO/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • Presidential candidate in 2018 João Amoêdo, from the New Party, during a demonstration against the Bolsonaro government, on Avenida Paulista


    Credit: ROBERTO CASIMIRO/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • Congresswoman Tabata Amaral (non-party) in protest against the Bolsonaro government


    Credit: GUILHERME GANDOLFI/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) during a demonstration against the Bolsonaro government, on Avenida Paulista


    Credit: ROBERTO CASIMIRO/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • The federal deputy, Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP), speaks during a protest calling for the impeachment of Bolsonaro


    Credit: WESLEY REZENDE /PHOTOPRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • Lula and Bolsonaro dolls are seen intertwined during a demonstration on Avenida Paulista


    Credit: ETTORE CHIEREGUINI/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • Grupo MBL makes first speeches at the demonstration on Avenida Paulista


    Credit: Reproduction/MBL

  • MBL members in action against President Bolsonaro on Avenida Paulista


    Credit: RENATO S. CERQUEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • Protesters against the Bolsonaro government in São Paulo occupy part of Avenida Paulista


    Credit: Reproduction/CNN Brasil (12.Sep.2021))

  • Protester during protest in Rio de Janeiro


    Credit: SANDRA BARROS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • Concentration for the protest on Avenida Paulista, in the city of São Paulo, this Sunday (12)


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • Woman with package of beans during protest against Bolsonaro government this Sunday (12), in Rio de Janeiro


    Credit: Ide Gomes / Estadão Content

  • Protesters held protests this morning against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro


    Credit: Estadão Content (12.Sep.2021)

  • Protesters begin an act against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) this Sunday (12) in Copacabana, south of Rio


    Credit: Ide Gomes / Estadão Content

  • Acts against the Bolsonaro government in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais


    Credit: CNN Brazil

  • Protesters gather in Manaus, Amazonas, this Sunday (12)


    Credit: CNN Brazil

  • Acts of the MBL against the Bolsonaro government at Praça da Liberdade in Belo Horizonte (MG)


    Credit: PAULO MARCIO/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • Protest against President Jair Bolsonaro in the Barra region of Salvador (BA)


    Credit: ROMILDO DE JESUS/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • The event in Rio de Janeiro also included charges to Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber


    Credit: LUCAS NEVES/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • Protesters against Bolsonaro in an act called by the Free Brazil Movement (MBL) and by Vem Pra Rua, this Sunday (12), at Marco Zero, downtown Recife


    Credit: ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • Demonstrator sign in Rio de Janeiro cites price hike


    Credit: DANIEL RESENDE/FRAME/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • Supporters seeking the so-called “third way” in the 2022 elections were called to demonstrate


    Credit: WESLEY REZENDE/PHOTOPRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • Protesters participate in protest calling for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro


    Credit: ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • Demonstration against the Bolsonaro government on Avenida Goethe in Porto Alegre


    Credit: Bruna Macedo/CNN

1 in 27

The demonstration against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) held this Sunday (12), on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, brought together names such as former presidential candidates in 2018 Ciro Gomes (PDT) and João Amôedo (Novo) , former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta and São Paulo Governor João Doria (PSDB).

During the act, Ciro Gomes was the first to speak and stated that “the union in the event was due to the concern of the people in stopping the threat of the death of democracy”. The pedetista cited the increase in unemployment and the deaths caused by Covid-19 as reasons for the need for demonstrations in defense of Brazilians.

“Of course we have different views on the future of Brazil, but what brings us together, and what should bring together the whole civically healthy nation, is the threat of the death of democracy and the power of the Brazilian nation. The Brazilian people are raising the most powerful of swords, which is the sword of union against the dictatorship”, he said.

Former minister Ciro Gomes spoke at the demonstration – Photo: LUCAS MARTINS/PHOTOPRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Ciro used the speech to defend his decision to participate in the event, which was organized by the leadership of the Free Brazil Movement (MBL). The pedetista said that he attended the demonstration “out of respect for democracy” and that, although his party and the MBL fight for different things, the “struggle to prevent the death of democracy” should play a greater role.

The MBL, which declared its support for Bolsonaro during the second round of the 2018 elections, started to oppose the government in 2019. Since then, the movement has criticized the president’s proposals for the economy, for the fight against corruption and Bolsonaro’s attempts to put pressure on the Supreme Court (STF).

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, during a protest against the Bolsonaro government on Avenida Paulista
Governor João Doria, during a protest against the Bolsonaro government on Avenida Paulista / Divulgação/Governo de São Paulo

Governor Doria, on the other hand, chose to talk more about economic issues in the country. For him, it is difficult for Brazil to regain an “acceptable level of investment” with Bolsonaro in power. “We are an isolated country today. Brazil lost its main allies, China, Argentina, Germany, the United States, attacking public leaders instead of aggregating. And it is also a forgotten country”, he stated.

According to Doria, “with impeachment or without impeachment”, the country must walk “for democracy”. “If Bolsonaro is not impeached, it will be defeated in the 2022 elections,” he said. The governor of São Paulo also added that “anyone who opposes the president’s government will remain in the PSDB.”

Mandetta speaks at a demonstration against Bolsonaro – Photo: ROBERTO CASIMIRO/FOTOArena/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Former Minister Mandetta, in turn, adopted a speech that was already known and more focused on combating the Covid-19 pandemic. He quoted a passage in which he says he warned the president about the disease and said that Bolsonaro would have replied that “only those who have to die will die”.

Amoedo delivers a speech at Paulista – Photo: ROBERTO CASIMIRO /FOTOARENA / ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

In a speech lasting almost five minutes, Amoedo, from Novo, stated that “he wants the colors of Brazil back, which are the colors of Brazil, not Bolsonaro”. According to the former presidential candidate for the Novo party, “it is important to be at an event with people who think differently from each other.”

“This is the Brazil we want to live and leave to our children and grandchildren, this is what is at stake, a Brazil where everyone can say their opinion, a country without corruption, without cracks,” he said.

Amoedo also praised the people who participated in the demonstration, saying that “the impeachment of Bolsonaro is what unites them and what must be done”. “The work is not easy and change depends on each one of us. It won’t be simple, but it’s right,” added the politician. “We have to make this change. We want a Brazil with hope, without fear and without anger.”