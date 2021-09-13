Actor Luiz Carlos Araújo, from ‘Carinha de Anjo’, is found dead in SP – Zoeira

Luiz Carlos Araújo, 42, known for working in several musicals and in the soap opera “Angel’s face“, from SBT, was found dead at his house on Saturday afternoon, 11. The case was taken to the 2nd DP of the Civil Police of São Paulo, in Bom Retiro. The actor, 42, known for working in several musicals and in the soap opera“, from SBT, wasat his house on Saturday afternoon, 11. The case was taken to the 2nd DP of the Civil Police of São Paulo, in Bom Retiro. According to a note released by the Public Security Secretariat of São Paulo, he was found around 5 pm at his residence in the region of the Republic. Close people who testified stated that they tried to contact Luiz, who had not responded to messages for a few days.

They went to the actor’s house, and when faced with a strong smell, they called military police to enter the place and came across the actor’s body. The case was registered as a suspicious death by the 2nd Police District (Bom Retiro), which requested expertise from the Forensic Medicine (IML) and Criminalistics (IC) institutes.

Friends mourn actor’s death

Subtitle: Camila Camargo’s post on social network Photograph: Reproduction/Instagram

Among the shows made by the artist are Lisbela and the Prisioneiro – O Musical, Dois Filhos de Francisco and Tieta do Agreste. In Carinha de Anjo, he played the character Válter, Diana’s brother, played by Camilla Camargo.