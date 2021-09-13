Actor of Carinha de Anjo, Luiz Carlos Araújo is found dead in São Paulo

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

posted on 09/12/2021 9:55 PM



(credit: Play/Instagram)

The actor Luiz Carlos Araújo, who participated in the children’s soap Carinha de Anjo (2016), by SBT, was found dead this Saturday (11/09), in the apartment where he lived, in São Paulo.

Marilice Cosenza, a friend of the artist, testified with her family at the 2nd DP in Bom Retiro, in the central region of São Paulo, after confirmation of the death. The Civil Police investigates the case.

“The police are finishing the investigation. I just left the police station where I was all night with my family giving statements,” he began.

“Luiz was my best friend. Another friend and I tried to talk to him a few days ago. After spending all day yesterday without being able to because the cell phone was turned off, I talked to friends who went to his apartment. With the police and one key chain, they found him dead in bed,” said Marilice.

Afterwards, she revealed via a post on Facebook, the last time she spoke with the 39-year-old actor was on September 5th. “Everything sad is unbelievable”, he adds.

Luiz was very well known in the artistic world, he had a long experience in musical theater. The actor participated in shows such as Tieta do agreste, Lisbela and the prisoner, Two sons of Francisco, O cousin Basílio and Garota glamour.

In addition to acting on stage, he also performed work as an announcer.

Luiz Carlos will return to the small screen with the rerun of Carinha de Anjo, confirmed by Silvio Santos’ station in place of Chiquititas (2013).

Friends and famous mourn the death of Luiz Carlos Araújo

Camilla Camargo, actress.

“I can’t believe it, I can’t, I don’t want to believe it. I met you when I was 9 years old and since then, stages have been divided, stories, hugs, affection, which are eternalized. You were my friend, villain, cat, grandfather and in our last work you were my brother. Both of us Librans loved to share that too and we’ve already celebrated that joy together. I love you forever, these hugs will be with me forever, I feel you won’t meet my little ones as we were combining, this pandemic took that away from us, but God gave us many other moments to stay forever in my heart. It hurts Lu, it hurts a lot. Heaven will have one of the most talented artists to brighten up there and we’ll miss you here. See you soon,” he wrote.

Tony Germano, actor.

“My friend, I have no ground. Friend of so many years and so many laughs. So many heated discussions. The last time we saw each other, you were worried about me walking alone through the hustle and bustle of Carnival at night. I will miss you so much, even seeing us so little, but I was sure that from time to time we would bump into each other and we would always continue to be friends. Go in peace”, he lamented.

Kiara Sasso, actress.

“How to believe? An extremely sweet, kind, talented person and an example of health, simply leave us? Dear Luiz, we didn’t have the opportunity to work together, but that didn’t stop me from being impacted by your beautiful energy! May your passage be so full of light. You will be missed,” he said.

Ubiracy Brazil, actor.

“Lu was an amazing actor! Solidary human being, dear friend, dedicated professional! How many laughs we gave together behind the scenes of Dois Filhos de Francisco’s musical”, he recalled.