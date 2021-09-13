Actor’s wake of ‘Carinha de Anjo’ is restricted

The wake of actor Luiz Carlos Araújo, 42, who worked on the soap opera “Carinha de Anjo”, will take place today in the city of São Paulo. The ceremony will be restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic and will only be attended by friends and family.

According to the UOL with Marilice Cosenza, a great friend, as well as a work partner, the ceremony will last an hour, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am (Brasilia time). The wake will have a sealed coffin and a group of 15 people will be allowed to enter the room at a time.

The wake will take place at Vila Formosa Cemetery, in the East Zone of São Paulo. Burial will be soon after.

Luiz Araújo was found dead in the apartment where he lived in the city of São Paulo on Saturday (11). The cause of death is being investigated by the 2nd DP of Bom Retiro.

Luiz Carlos Araújo on stage with the play ‘Telephone’ Image: Personal archive

Marilice Cosenza reported to UOL who tried to call his friend, but the call went straight to voicemail. She asked friends to go to Luiz’s apartment. He didn’t answer.

With the presence of police and a locksmith, the group entered the scene and found the actor dead in bed.

Nobody answered the door. the doorman went, rang [a campainha] and smelled a very strong smell coming from the apartment. They called the police and a locksmith. They opened the apartment and found Luiz in bed, already deceased. Looks like he was there for three, four days. Marilice Cosenza

Luiz was well known in the artistic world, having starred in musicals such as “Lisbela e o Prisioneiro”, “O Primo Basílio” and “Girl Girl”. On TV, his leading role was in the soap opera “Carinha de Anjo”, shown on SBT in 2016, with the character Valter.

