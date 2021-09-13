AES Brasil informs studies for possible public offering of shares

AES Tietê – Ibitinga (Photo: Disclosure)

The administration of AES Brasil (AESB3) is studying the possibility of carrying out a public distribution offering with restricted efforts to place shares issued by it, according to a relevant fact published on Monday, which does not provide details on the amounts.

“For this purpose, the company informs that it has started a process of engaging national and international financial institutions… to analyze the feasibility of the potential offer…”, he said.

Among the banks engaged in the process are Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA, Credit Suisse Investment Bank, Santander and HSBC.

The company stated that its growth plan could be accelerated by the potential offer.

The company claims to have a strategy focused on portfolio growth and diversification through the development of projects for complementary sources to water, with long-term contracts.

AES Brasil has a portfolio of assets with a total installed capacity of 4.4 GW, of which 2,658.4 MW are hydropower, 1,435.9 MW are wind power and 294.1 MW are solar.

Additionally, the company has part of its wind and solar pipeline under development, still under negotiation, which could add up to 1.5 GW of installed capacity.

The company pointed out that it has not defined or approved, so far, the effective execution of the offer, which is subject, among other factors, to obtaining the necessary approvals.

