After a challenge on the internet, doctors warn about misuse of medicine to ‘sharpen the nose’ – Health

A “joke” on social media – more precisely a challenge on TikTok – can put the health of many teenagers at risk. The supposed potential for thinning the nose of the substance isotretinoin, a drug known as Roaccutane, has gone viral in recent days, forcing the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD) to issue a warning to the population.

Young people have posted a “before and after” saying they have had a “rhinoplasty” after starting the medication. Together, the hashtags #roacutancheck and #roacutanchallenge, which call for the challenge using the drug, have already passed 29 million views.

However, there are no studies that prove the effect of the drug to reshape the nose. In addition, the drug that requires prescription and retention of prescription in pharmacies, is capable of causing severe side effects, such as liver damage, increased cholesterol and even malformation of the fetus in the case of pregnant women.

The SBD points out that isotretinoin is a synthetic derivative of vitamin A, capable of acting, mainly, in reducing oiliness and sebaceous glands.

Only in the case of a disease called rhinophyma, a type of another condition called rosacea, can there be a reduction in the glands that produce sebum. However, this does not mean that it will happen in other situations.

“There is no proof that people without this disease can have thinning. The nose has a big difference in relation to the person’s genetics. SBD does not recommend the use of the drug for this purpose”, explains the entity’s director, Moysés Lemos.

Vice President of SBD in Minas, Gisele Viana reinforces that Roaccutane should be administered only after a doctor’s recommendation. The extensive package insert of side effects also points to the risks of bone changes, depression, anemia and an increase or decrease in platelets.

Roche Farma Brasil, holder of the product’s registration in the country, also countered the rumors circulating on social networks, which do not corroborate the use off label.

“The dosage is specific for each patient and the drug cannot be used without a prescription and medical supervision”, says a company statement, which emphasized that it fully follows Brazilian legislation.

