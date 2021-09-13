After losing US Open, Djokovic sees ‘era’ transition with Federer and Nadal: ‘Inevitable’

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic. The “iron trio” that everyone has come to see dominating tennis may be finally saying goodbye to their era. This Sunday, the Serbian lost the chance to beat historic marks by being defeated in the final of the US Open, which had transmission by ESPN on Star+. After the decision, he responded on the topic.

“I think it already started in a way, with Dominic Thiem winning here last year. Daniil (Medvedev), I don’t know if he is number 1 now or will be soon. It’s normal. The transition was inevitable,” said Djoko.

“The older guys are still holding back. We are still trying to shine in the tennis world as much as we can. I speak for myself. I still want to go on, try to win more Grand Slams, play for my country. These are things that motivate me”, reflected the Serb.

“But the new generation, if you want to call it that, is nobody new. They are already current, established. Of course, they will take over. I think tennis is in good hands,” concluded Djokovic.

Medvedev, 25 years old, won on Sunday the first Grand Slam title of his career. And it was overwhelming, losing only one set in its entire campaign, in the quarterfinals.

He practically gave Djokovic no chance and beat the Serbian 3-set-0, with splits of 6-4, 6-4, and 6-4, preventing the world number 1 from conquering every Grand Slam on the 2021 calendar. .