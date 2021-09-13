After ‘massacrating’ Palmeiras, Flamengo presents himself again this Monday; David Luiz will be presented – Flamengo

PHOTO: MARCELO CORTES / FLAMEGO

Flamengo took no notice and massacred Palmeiras, in the middle of Allianz Parque, by winning 3-1, this Sunday (12). Rubro-Negro, however, will have no rest and will be playing again this Monday (13), with total focus on Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil. David Luiz, in turn, will be presented shortly before the activities.

The squad re-appears at 2:30 pm (Eastern time) this Monday (13th), but training should only start around 3:30 pm (Eastern time). It is worth remembering that Giorgian De Arrascaeta will be re-evaluated by the Medical Department, as the midfielder was substituted in the first half against Palmeiras, due to pain in the back of his left thigh. As well as the shirt 14, Pedro will be watched, as he also left the match feeling pain.

David Luiz’s official presentation is scheduled for 1:30 pm (Brasilia time) this Monday (13), also at the Ninho do Urubu Training Center. The defender will still undergo medical examinations and will start work at the new club. The defender signed a contract with Fla on Saturday (11), lasting until December 2022.

David Luiz, however, has no date set to debut with the Flamengo shirt. The defender, for sure, will not be available for the game against Grêmio, for the second and decisive duel of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. This clash will be played at Maracanã, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time) on Wednesday (15). The first match ended 4-0 for Mengão, who forwarded the classification to the semifinal of the knockout tournament. It is important to note that, in addition to needing time to recondition, the defender cannot compete in the competition, as registration ended in August.