After mobilization, a former author of soap operas for Globo announces that her son was found and reveals the child’s motive

Letícia Dornelles appeared on social media after finding her son’s whereabouts; check out

After mobilizing on social networks, the former author of soap operas by Globo and SBT, Letícia Dornelles, announced that his 11-year-old son Patrick has been found. The boy had disappeared this Sunday afternoon (12), leaving his mother in deep despair.

On social networks, the novelist published images with her son and thanked the Rio military police for their efforts in the search for the boy: “Thank you @PMERJ who located my son.Dianne, Pizzoto and Douglas, from Copacabana Presente. Ualason and De Soares from the 4th BPM, who patrolled”, she explained.

Then, she revealed the reason the boy had to go out alone through the streets of Rio de Janeiro: “Patrick never left alone or unannounced. I panicked. I suffer threats. Dianne recognized him a mile from here. He said he wanted ice cream.”

Letícia Dornelles she was the presenter of Globe Sports and journalist of Fantastic, then moved to the screenplay area and co-created the soap operas Friends & Rivals (2007), at SBT, For love (1997) and Walking on clouds (1999) from Globo.

SCARE

In the early afternoon, Letícia Dornelles, author of soap operas on Globo, SBT and Record, used her social network to report her son’s disappearance Patrick, 11 years old.

In the message, she said that when the boy walked to the sidewalk of her house in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, she was taking a shower and did not notice her leaving. “Help! My son disappeared. He went out onto the sidewalk without me seeing while I was in the shower“, wrote Letícia, current president of the Casa de Rui Barbosa Foundation.