After protests, Bolsonaro says that ‘minority’ against his government is ‘worthy of pity’

BRASILIA – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that the protesters who took to the streets this Sunday to protest against his government are not part of the “good” population and are “worthy of pity”.
In a conversation with supporters at the Palácio da Alvorada, recorded and edited by a channel sympathetic to the president, Bolsonaro ignored the weekend’s protests. The demonstrations were emptied after the split in the opposition on whether or not to participate in acts that united from liberal groups, from the right, to communist groups, from the left.
— Most of the population is good. This minority that is against, that many took to the streets yesterday, are worthy of pity, pity – he said.
In the conversation, Bolsonaro complained that some of the protesters had made personal attacks on the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.
In addition, in the conversation, the president once again warned about the supposed danger of Brazil following the path of countries like Venezuela and Argentina if the left wins the elections. The president cited as an example a parable in which a frog is placed in water and does not notice that it is gradually heated until it becomes soup.
— The frog inside is starting to feel good, full of social projects, he doesn’t need to work anymore — said Bolsonaro, who added: — When you see, the water has boiled too much, the frog is relaxed, he doesn’t have the strength to get out of the pot. , it will turn into soup. This is how exceptional regimes begin and end in the most tragic way possible, like the one in Venezuela. As it’s going, I hope it changes our Argentina, Chile begins to demonstrate that this parable has to be taken into account.
Soon after, Bolsonaro stated that, if he followed the same path, Brazil could have “chaos” or a “social upheaval”.
— This story has no different ending. All endings are the same. If Brazil has chaos, a social upheaval, it will not be different from Venezuela, Angola and what is happening in other countries as well – he said.