After protests, Bolsonaro says that ‘minority’ against his government is ‘worthy of pity’

BRASILIA – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that the protesters who took to the streets this Sunday to protest against his government are not part of the “good” population and are “worthy of pity”.

Full platform and empty floor:the paradoxes of alternative pathways for 2022

In a conversation with supporters at the Palácio da Alvorada, recorded and edited by a channel sympathetic to the president, Bolsonaro ignored the weekend’s protests. The demonstrations were emptied after the split in the opposition on whether or not to participate in acts that united from liberal groups, from the right, to communist groups, from the left.

— Most of the population is good. This minority that is against, that many took to the streets yesterday, are worthy of pity, pity – he said.

Read too:Bolsonaro’s MP resembles projects for social media in Poland and Florida

In the conversation, Bolsonaro complained that some of the protesters had made personal attacks on the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

In addition, in the conversation, the president once again warned about the supposed danger of Brazil following the path of countries like Venezuela and Argentina if the left wins the elections. The president cited as an example a parable in which a frog is placed in water and does not notice that it is gradually heated until it becomes soup.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Woman wears a protective mask to protest against President Bolsonaro Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo Protester protests against recent statements by the president, who called those who prefer to buy beans over a rifle an idiot Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo Brasil – SP São Paulo, 12/09/2021 Demonstration against Bolsonaro on Av. Paulista. Photo: Edilson Dantas / O Globo Photo: Agência O Globo Demonstrators take part in a protest called by right-wing groups and parties to demand the impeachment of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on September 12 2021. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP “Vaccine, work, out of bolsonaro”, says the poster in a demonstration against President Bolsonaro on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP Protesters from right-wing parties gather at the Masp span, on Avenida Paulista, to protest against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP Protesters took to Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, an inflatable with an illustration of former President Lula tied to President Bolsonaro’s straitjacket Photo: AMANDA PEROBELLI / REUTERS Possible presidential candidate, Ciro Gomes speaks during a demonstration against President Bolsonaro, in São Paulo Photo: AMANDA PEROBELLI / REUTERS Protesters march against Bolsonaro in São Paulo Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP Protest in Brasilia against Bolsonaro Photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP Protester holds poster against Bolsonaro in protest called by the right, in Brasília Photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP Demonstrators take part in a protest called by right-wing groups and parties to demand the impeachment of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil, on September 12 2021. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP) Photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP Protester, wearing protective mask and face painted green and yellow, protests for Bolsonaro’s impeachment in Brasília Photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP Protester protests against undemocratic posture of the president and his supporters Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo Demonstrator in costume Pantera Negra, Marvel superhero, to protest against Bolsonaro Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo Protesters pose for photos next to a man dressed as Pantera Negra during a protest in Copacabana Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo Woman carries poster during protest against Bolsonaro Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo Protester protests against Bolsonaro in Copacabana Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo A man wearing a Viking hat with the words “Fora corno” takes part in a protest against President Bolsonaro Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo Protesters gathered on Avenida Atlântica, near station 5, in Copacabana Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo Flag with impeachment message and an engraving by President Bolsonaro is waved during protest Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo

— The frog inside is starting to feel good, full of social projects, he doesn’t need to work anymore — said Bolsonaro, who added: — When you see, the water has boiled too much, the frog is relaxed, he doesn’t have the strength to get out of the pot. , it will turn into soup. This is how exceptional regimes begin and end in the most tragic way possible, like the one in Venezuela. As it’s going, I hope it changes our Argentina, Chile begins to demonstrate that this parable has to be taken into account.

‘Empress’, saint and priest:book rescues Syrian-Lebanese origin of politicians with Haddad, Kassab, Temer and others

Soon after, Bolsonaro stated that, if he followed the same path, Brazil could have “chaos” or a “social upheaval”.

— This story has no different ending. All endings are the same. If Brazil has chaos, a social upheaval, it will not be different from Venezuela, Angola and what is happening in other countries as well – he said.