After the biggest IPO of the year, what to expect for Raízen’s shares? Analysts see 85% upside potential

SÃO PAULO – Responsible for the largest initial public offering of shares (IPO) on the Brazilian Stock Exchange in 2021, raising R$ 6.9 billion in August, Raízen (RAIZ4) has been attracting the attention of financial market analysts, with new houses starting coverage and seeing good prospects for the company, especially in the renewable energy front.

Last week, UBS BB started covering RAIZ4 shares with a purchase recommendation, highlighting favorable growth prospects, and a target price of R$ 9.60 – which implies a potential increase of the order of 48% compared to the last closing .

In a report, analysts highlight the company’s performance in renewable energy and sugar, areas that, according to the analysis team, reached a scale difficult to match, allowing Raízen to surf the favorable scenario and which, according to them, are structural for the commodities.

UBS also sees a structurally tighter market for sugar in the short, medium and long term, supporting this new level of profitability.

In addition to UBS BB, three other houses will start covering the company’s shares this Monday (13): Bradesco BBI, Bank of America and Credit Suisse.

With a purchase recommendation and a target price of R$10, which implies an upside potential of around 54%, Bradesco BBI assesses that Raízen is well positioned for a future of renewable energies.

“With the expectation of significantly increasing its already sizable renewables arm, we see Raízen as a key player in decarbonisation in a world where the fight against global warming is gaining ever-increasing relevance,” the analysts write.

The analysis team also draws attention to the company’s proven technology in biofuels, with great growth potential, which “leverage the high quality assets that already exist”.

Like BBI, Credit Suisse also started Raízen coverage with recommendation performer (above the market average) and target price of BRL 10.

“Raízen has the ambition to grow in environmentally sustainable businesses and almost triple its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) in the next ten years; this adds to a solid asset base that exists in the production of sugar and ethanol, as well as in fuel distribution in Brazil and Argentina”, he writes.

According to the analysis team, the good moment in the sugar and ethanol markets, with attractive prices, provides a “mattress” of valuation “significant” as well as the cash flows needed to fund the company’s growth ambitions.

The bank is also optimistic about the fuel distribution business in Brazil, with favorable winds coming from the privatization of refineries and growing demand as the domestic economy recovers in the coming years.

In Credit Suisse’s assessment, Raízen presents a viable opportunity for investors to gain exposure to renewable energy and the growth potential of a solid pipeline projects in the renewable energy sector in Brazil.

“In addition, Raízen’s recent IPO and cash flow generation from its existing asset base should provide the company with sufficient funds to execute its ambitious project pipeline,” the analysts write.

Outstanding company in the segment

With the view that Raízen is a “unique” company in the bioenergy supply chain, Bank of America started to cover RAIZ4 shares with a target price of R$12, which implies upside on the order of 85% compared to the last trading session.

In a report, BofA says it sees “considerable” growth opportunities for the company’s existing business, which, according to analysts, should generate an annual growth rate of 10% composed of 10% between 2022 and 2025. This should be supported, in the analysis team’s assessment, for a solid balance sheet and strong cash generation, which should allow sustainable dividends, defends the bank.

Other justifications for the recommendation include significant space to use the capacity of its mills, positive outlook for sugar and ethanol prices, in addition to opportunities to gain share in fuel distribution in Brazil, boosted by the privatization of Petrobras refineries and other initiatives , such as the “Shell Box” app.

For analysts at the US bank, the company’s results should improve considerably over a two to three year horizon, driven by higher volumes of sugarcane crushing, high commodity prices, as well as market share gains and improved margins.

According to BofA, the funds raised in the IPO should help the company finance its robust expansion towards biofuels, as well as promote the recovery of its sugarcane operations.

Amid the beginning of coverage by several houses, at 2 pm (GMT), the RAIZ4 shares rose 7.69%, to R$ 7.00 in this Monday’s session.

