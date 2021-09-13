Alderman in Duque de Caxias, Joaquim Quinzé is shot dead this Sunday night

Duque de Caxias councilor Joaquim José Santos Alexandre, Quinzé, 66, was murdered around 8:30 pm this Sunday at Parque Novo Rio, in São João de Meriti. Witnesses told military police that he went to the scene to visit a person and, upon disembarking from his car, was shot several times by a man who was inside a white car. The criminal has fled.

Quinzé entered politics after leaving the Military Police. He even became a sergeant of the corporation. Last year, he was elected by the PL with 2,364 votes.

The councilor was elected for the first time to the City Council of Caxias in 2004, by the PP. The neighborhoods of Olavo Bilac, Periquito, Jardim Leal, Bananal and Gramacho formed its electoral strongholds. He was known as the “protector” of communities and was in his third term. It had assistance projects for needy families and sports initiation projects for children and teenagers.

The Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police is investigating the crime, whose motive is unknown until late this Sunday night.

other murders

In March of this year, Danilo Francisco da Silva, also alderman of Duque de Caxias, Danilo do Mercado (MDB), and his son, Gabriel da Silva, were shot dead in the Jardim Primavera neighborhood. Civil Police investigations have raised the suspicion of the parliamentarian’s involvement with an extermination group.

Now, the number of politicians murdered in the state has reached 25 since 2018. According to the police, a good part of the crimes are related to disputes involving militias.

Fifteen leaves four children. Who will take his seat in the Chamber will be Elson da Batata (PL).

