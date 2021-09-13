Alexandre Garcia: Acts had a wide range of representation, but there was a lack of people

In the frame Freedom of Opinion this Monday (13), journalist Alexandre Garcia spoke about the demonstrations that called for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

The events, which took place over the weekend in 15 capitals, had a lower number of participants than expected. The main opposition party, the Workers Party (PT), was left out because the demonstrations had the slogan: “Neither Lula, nor Bolsonaro”.

“On Avenida Paulista, there was that cluster around the sound car and out of there the avenue was like a holiday. In Brasília, it was zero, even more because the Esplanade is very wide and can only be full when a lot of people go, as happened on September 7th. It was a very big weakness. I think this happened because people don’t like trekking. The people want loyalty, and a person who was disloyal once can be a second time,” said the journalist.

Garcia also said that although several parties participated in the acts against President Bolsonaro, “the people” were not present. “[O país] It has always been polarized. In the United States, the world’s largest democracy is polarized between Democrats and Republicans. Here we have Lula’s potential, but he hasn’t manifested himself so far, and Bolsonaro. This third way dream was a test, and they ended up promoting Bolsonaro. “Bolsonaro” was the most written word on the tracks, and when they shouted it was “Bolsonaro” as well. It was the most mentioned name in the acts.”

Freedom of Opinion has the participation of Fernando Molica and Alexandre Garcia. The picture airs daily on CNN.

The opinions expressed in this publication do not necessarily reflect the position of the CNN or your employees.