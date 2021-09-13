Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for the Manchester United last saturday (11) with two goals and a big win over the Newcastle for the Premier League, which has LIVE broadcast of all its matches by ESPN on Star+. However, the triumphant return did not please everyone.

Former midfielder of the Italian team, from the youthand current commentator of Sky Sports Italy, Giancarlo Marocchi detonated the Portuguese star’s debut because the striker acted more openly and not centralized, a position in which the former player stated that Ronaldo ‘refused’ to act in the Old lady.

“I noticed that he played the striker in the game with the Newcastle. It’s something he always refused to do at Juventus,” he fired.

After Saturday’s 4-1 triumph, Manchester United turned their attention to the Champions League. Next Tuesday, the English team will debut in the continental competition against the young boys, from Switzerland, away from home.

The following Sunday, he returns to play for the Premier League, against the West Ham, at 10 am (GMT), with LIVE broadcast by ESPN on Star+.