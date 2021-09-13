Amazon’s controversial warehouse in the middle of a favela

by

  • Cecilia Barria
  • From BBC News World

Aerial footage of the state-of-the-art warehouse taken by photographer Omar Martinez went viral

Photos of a new distribution center built by Amazon in Tijuana, Mexico, near the US border, went viral within hours on social media.

For some, it is a perfect picture of the inequalities of capitalism.

Amazon’s gigantic distribution center contrasts sharply with the poverty that surrounds it.

And the irony of having one of the richest and most globalized companies on the planet alongside families who live precariously did not go unnoticed by internet users.