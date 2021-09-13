American University offers courses with scholarships of up to 100% for Brazilians; know how to participate

(Disclosure/Laiob)

SAO PAULO – Laiob (Latin America Institute of Business) has open enrollment for its selection process with scholarships of up to 100%, in short-term courses, at the University of Akron, in Ohio, in the United States. Interested parties can apply until October 17th.

Among the courses that are available to Brazilians are: management, marketing and innovation strategies, sales and negotiation, and innovation in project management. For each of the four courses, one full scholarship, two 70% and several 50% and 30% scholarships will be offered – the institute does not reveal the number of smaller partial scholarships.

The courses are expected to take place in July 2022 and will include international certifications. It is worth remembering that the institute has already postponed the shipment of other editions of the course in 2020 and also this year due to the effects of the pandemic and will assess the health situation, if necessary, without harming those approved.

The institute, which is specializing in short courses for training Latin American professionals at universities in the US, sit elects candidates every six months to classes in February and July – and has partnerships with some universities in the United States.

In the case of the University of Akron, Luísa Vilela, CEO of Laiob, explains that the institution, which was created in 1870, offers differentials such as courses that mainly develop entrepreneurship and leadership – which is one of Laiob’s goals. “The experience and experience acquired in short courses helps Laiob students to develop personally and grow in their careers.”, he explains

According to Bloomberg, the university is one of the best public institutions of higher education in the country in the area of ​​business. With more than 20,000 students, the university is located in one of the most populous regions of Ohio, a state known for its strength in North American industry and the birthplace of the Goodyear tire company.

How to participate

Anyone who is studying or who has already completed higher education can participate, as long as they are over 18 years old.

To apply for scholarships, applicants must enter the Laiob website and complete and submit the Application Form. They must inform their personal data, in addition to answering professional and personal questions to explain the reasons for registering. The institute claims that not having extensive professional experience does not exclude candidates from the process.

After evaluating the applications, those approved in the first phase go through a stage of interviews via telephone or videoconference scheduled individually.

Part of the interview will be in English, at which time recruiters assess the candidate’s level of proficiency. The recommendation is to have advanced English to be able to understand the classes fully, but a language certificate is not required to prove fluency.

The result of those approved will be published on all official pages of the institute on November 8th.

The short course is a good opportunity for professionals who would like to have experience abroad and contact with another language, but who cannot do an MBA because they cannot spend two years away from work, for example.

O InfoMoney did a story about short course options around the world.

How it works

The program lasts for two weeks and has a total workload of 64 hours, divided between 32 hours of English classes and 32 hours of the chosen course.

In the morning, students have classes in Business English, focused on the business world, with tips on how to improve fluency in the language, as well as activities and debates on various subjects. In the afternoon, the content is focused on the themes of the chosen course. Classes are held from Monday to Thursday.

On the Friday of the first week, students get to know companies in the region that are selected by Laiob and informed later. The weekend is free for tours.

On the Thursday of the second week, participants will receive a course completion certificate at a graduation ceremony.

Among the main learning topics in the course, Laiob highlighted: access to contents that increase leadership, organizational methodologies, decision making and multicultural management in the management course; contents on Scrum, Agile, and Design Thinking methods in the project management innovation course; leadership in the commercial area, performance in negotiation and sales psychology in the negotiation and sales course and development of skills aimed at innovation, social media, brands, neuromarketing and communication strategies in the marketing course.

Costs involved

The amount that the student would have to pay without any scholarship would be US$ 7,900 (about R$ 42 thousand). However, successful applicants will have discounts on this full amount depending on the scholarships received (between 30% and 100%).

Not included in the scholarship: airfare, health insurance, visa expenses and a registration fee of US$ 120 (R$ 670).

Criteria evaluated in the selection process

Check out the main criteria adopted:

English level

Professional experience

Academic Background

life experiences

Answers to motivational questions

Interview performance

According to Laiob, socioeconomic issues will not be evaluated in the selection process.

what is included

Transfer from Cleveland Airport (CLE) to The University of Akron, in Akron, Ohio, at a defined time for the group (round trip);

Classes from Monday to Thursday (two weeks of program);

Management and leadership classes or sales management and negotiation or marketing and innovation strategies or project management in the afternoon (four hours/class per day);

Business English in the morning (four hours/class per day);

Visit to companies in the region;

Free weekend for tours;

Breakfast (during the entire program);

Lunch at university restaurants (during school days);

Double accommodation (hotel and/or college dorm for a period of 12 nights);

Graduation dinner and delivery of certificates.

