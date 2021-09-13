Analysts indicate shares of companies benefited by the reopening even with the stock market crash – 12/09/2021 – Market

The political crisis and tensions between President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and members of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) have affected the market’s economic expectations. Analysts are now reviewing forecasts for the Brazilian Stock Exchange in 2021.

At the beginning of the month, BB Investimentos reduced its forecast for the Ibovespa in December from 140 thousand to 130 thousand. At XP, the estimate went from R$ 145 thousand to 135 thousand points, while at RB Investimentos, the drop was from 138,000 points to 130 thousand points.

At Safra and Santander, which had a projection of 145,000 for the index at the end of the year, the trend is for the number to be revised in the coming weeks. Only at Bradesco BBI, where the estimate had been at 135 thousand since May, there is no intention of changes at this time among the consulted houses.

Although the release of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) last week showed growth below expectations, what has led to the revisions is mainly the expected level of inflation and the interest rates needed to fight it in the coming months.

“The environment of higher inflation has made the BC (Central Bank) accelerate the pace of tightening monetary policy and is starting to make the market revise its estimates for the growth of the economy in 2022”, says Wesley Bernabé, chief strategy analyst of BB Investimentos shares.

He explains that, in order to calculate the value of a certain share on the stock exchange, it is necessary to take into account the interest rate that the company must pay in the long term. Therefore, the higher this rate, the lower tends to be the profit, and, consequently, the company’s share price.

“We have updated our calculations for the Ibovespa taking into account the increase in the cost of capital (long-term interest rates)”, he endorses a report released by XP on August 31st. According to the broker’s strategists’ calculations, for every 1% increase in the cost of capital, the fair value of the shares drops by about 13%.

On August 8, the day following the demonstrations of coup rooting and in a session of strong stress in the markets, the fixed-rate government bond maturing in 2031 surpassed for the first time the historic mark of 11% of return per year, while the Stock Exchange had a fall of almost 4%.

The note in which Bolsonaro backed off in his attacks against the STF allowed only a partial recovery in stock prices, but still far from being enough to encourage investors about the consistent advance of agendas that focus on the country’s economic growth and the reduction of unemployment.

A strategist at RB Investimentos, Gustavo Cruz adds that the revision of the Ibovespa projection also contributed to frustration with the prospect of more significant advances in the reform agenda, with implications for inflation forecasts.

“With the political crisis, there is no chance of price relief this year, and now the question is how much it will contaminate for next year,” says Cruz.

He recalls that the water risk could further pressure prices. The IPCA data on Thursday (9), says the RB strategist, showed that the increase in inflation has increasingly spread among the main sectors of the economy. “The rise in fuel and electricity prices has an indirect effect on many items.”

In any case, despite the review cycle, specialists emphasize that the projections still have an upside potential until the end of the year. In comparison with the closing of last Wednesday (8), the most conservative estimate among the consulted houses, of 130 thousand points, includes 14.6% minutes for the Stock Exchange until December.

“We revised the projection, but we were not pessimistic, because there is a great vector of growth, the reopening”, says Cruz, who sees the roles of the tourism and entertainment sectors, such as Azul and Time For Fun, at attractive levels.

Bernabé, from BB Investimentos, says that, in the suggested stock portfolio for September, he has favored names considered more defensive, given the expectation of increased volatility in the markets.

Itaú, JBS, Petrobras Vale, Magazine Luiza and Rede D’Or were names that were already in the portfolio and were maintained, with the addition of BTG Pactual, Copasa, Embraer and Pague Menos.

“We have been doing a diversified mix of sectors, with banks that have done their homework and have good prospects for improving credit quality, or companies more exposed to non-cyclical retail, with revenues that behave well regardless of the scenario, such as pharmaceutical companies ”, says the chief analyst.

André Carvalho, head of strategies at Bradesco BBI, says that the Ibovespa projection of around 135,000 points is based on the expectation of a profit growth of around 80% this year for the companies that make up the index.

And this without taking into account the group of major commodity companies, which represent about 1/3 of the stock market and end up distorting the average. With them in the calculation, the evolution predicted by Bradesco BBI for the profits of companies on the Ibovespa reaches 272%.

To take advantage of the good moment for exporters, Vale, Petrobras and Klabin are among the most attractive actions, says Carvalho.

For 2022, the investment bank’s estimate points to the Stock Exchange benchmark at 150 thousand points, an increase of 32.2% compared to the closing of Wednesday (8). And that could be even higher, closer to 160,000 points, were it not for the political and macroeconomic risks on the radar. “Until the elections, the risk premium will remain very high, due to the lack of definition of which economic policy will be followed.”

Bradesco BBI’s calculations indicate a 19% growth in the profit of Ibovespa companies next year, a percentage that goes closer to zero, when considering raw material exporters.

“We expect a significant drop in commodity prices,” says Carvalho. As an example, he says he forecasts the price of iron ore, currently trading close to US$ 150 (R$ 792.28), slipping to US$ 120 (R$ 633.82) in 2022, due to the slowdown in China, and the reopening of economies, which should increase demand for services and reduce demand for durable goods.

At this moment, Bradesco BBI expects that shares more closely linked to the reopening thesis, such as Centauro, Alpargatas and Ecorodovias, can catch up and stand out from their peers.

In any case, the strategist also says that, at the current prices at which the main commodities stocks are traded, the price is already a much worse scenario than what the bank expected. “The market prices ore around US$50 (R$264.09) to US$60 (R$316.91) in the coming months. We see it as an exaggeration.”