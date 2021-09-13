‘Angel Face’ Actor Found Dead | celebrities



Luiz Carlos Araújo was found dead in the apartment where he lived on Saturday – Reproduction Internet

Rio – Actor Luiz Carlos Araújo, known for acting in musicals and in the soap opera “Carinha de Anjo”, by SBT, was found dead in the apartment where he lived, in São Paulo, on Saturday. Marilice Cosenza, a friend of the actor, said that the Civil Police is investigating the case.

“The police are finishing the investigation. I just left the police station where I was all night with the family giving statements. Luiz was my best friend. Another friend and I tried to talk to him a few days ago. After spending all day yesterday without being able to, because the cell phone was turned off, I talked to friends who went to his apartment. With the police and a key chain, they found him dead in his bed,” said Marilice to “Who”.

Luiz Carlos Araújo is known in theater and has participated in shows such as “Tieta do Agreste”, “Lisbela eo Prisioneiro – Um Musical Circense”, “Dois Filhos de Francisco – O Musical” and “Lilás”.

Camila Camargo lamented the death of her friend. “I can’t believe it, I can’t, I don’t want to believe it. I met you when I was 9 years old and since then there have been divided stages, stories, hugs, affection, which are eternalized. You were my friend, villain, cat, grandfather and in our last job you were my brother. The two of us librarians loved to share that too and we’ve already celebrated this joy together of us but God gave us many other moments to stay forever in my heart. It hurts Lu, it hurts a lot. Heaven will have one of the most talented artists to shine up there and we stay here missing”, wrote the daughter of Zeze Di Camargo.