Angelica participates in ‘Domingão’ and Luciano Huck melts: ‘I love you so much’

Angelica she was one of the judges of the “Show dos Famousos”, attraction of “Domingão com Huck”, this Sunday (12), and her husband, Luciano Huck, could not contain himself and declared himself when introducing his beloved.

“Our guest judge today is the boss of everything. Giving her grace in this second Domingão, I’m so happy that she’s here, one of the prettiest, smartest women… I’ll spend an hour talking about her here”, said the presenter.

The presenter wished her husband good luck in his new project on the network and said he was a fan of the painting.

“I am so happy, so proud to be here with you on this stage. Being in this picture that I love. Lucky that this new cycle is beautiful, because you deserve it. I love you,” Angelica replied.

The presenter continued with the silk tearing with his wife and thanked her for supporting him from the start.

Thank you so much for coming, you know how important this stage is for me, how important this moment is. It’s been a rebirth, a beginning of a cycle in my professional and personal life as well. You followed everything I went through in recent months to be here. I would like to thank you for the whole of Brazil to hear the partnership, love, friendship, complicity, everything that we live together. It’s very symbolic to have you here on stage, thank you. I love you so much”, concluded Huck.

The program also had the director cute and the singer and businesswoman Black Gil, completing the trio of judges for the “Show dos Famosos”.

