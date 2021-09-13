Anitta performs at VMA 2021 and becomes the 1st Brazilian to perform at the awards – Vogue

+



Anitta performed during the VMA 2021 break (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

Our “Girl from Rio” is on VMA 2021. After passing through the red carpet of the biggest video clip awards in the world this Sunday (12), she is recognized as the first Brazilian to perform at the awards.

know more

For her first appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, she chose a look made exclusively for her and signed by the South Korean designer Miss Sohee.

Despite not having been broadcast in Brazil, the presentation of the hit “Girl from Rio” during the break of the show was released on MTV’s Youtube.

In an interview at the beginning of the event, she spoke about the moment: “It’s the first time a Brazilian artist at the event so I’m very happy. I’m going to show my two personas. The first is Larissa, at my house, and then comes Anitta , diva”.

Anitta performed during the VMA 2021 break (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

The song is part of their fifth studio album of the same name and was released as the album’s second single on April 29, 2021, through Warner Records.

know more

Anitta performed during the VMA 2021 break (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

The track contains a sample of the song “Garota de Ipanema”, composed by Vinicius de Moraes and Tom Jobim, and recorded by Stan Getz and João Gilberto in the 1960s. A remix featuring the American rapper DaBaby was released on 21st May 2021.

know more

Anitta performed at the VMA 2021 break and showed her Larissa version inside the room where it all started (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

Anitta performed during the VMA 2021 break (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

Anitta has been increasingly consolidating her international career and her work earned, in April this year, the award for “Best Female Artist” at the Latin American Music Awards 2021.

Meanwhile, the artist is expected to perform at a private Billboard Latin Music Awards event scheduled for September 22. It is possible that the singer will present the next single from the album “Girl From Rio”, which does not yet have a release date, during the occasion.

Watch the video of the presentation of Anitta on VMA 2021 below.