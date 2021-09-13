Anitta shines in the USA! Whether in the UFC, VMA and tomorrow at the MET, she parades her power on the red carpets; check out! | Fashion and beauty

Anitta manages to be in several places at once and shine in all of them at the height of her 28 years. The singer doesn’t stop and we love watching what she’s up to and surprises us with breathless looks and full of attitude anywhere in the world.
Anitta always leaves her mark wherever she goes. The singer is the first Brazilian to perform on stage at the VMA (Video Music Awards) and showed her powerful production for the presentation this Sunday, 12/9.
Anitta rocks in choosing the long dress for the awards — Photo: Publicity
At tonight’s ceremony in New York, USA, she will sing “Girl From Rio” and opted for an exclusive look signed by South Korean designer Miss Sohee. See more productions from this girl without geographic limits.
Dressed as a boxer on Saturday night, 9/11, at the show before the Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva fights in Hollywood, Florida
“She doesn’t walk, she parades…” Anitta shone at New York Fashion Week as a guest of honor and lived up to the invitation
Anitta with a branded look at New York Fashion Week — Photo: Instagram
The sky is the limit for your career and international fame. On July 24, the Brazilian was the main attraction at the launch event of the special magazine Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
As for MET 2021, a ball that has the most extravagant looks worn by the hottest celebrities and will take place on Monday, 13/9, she is preparing something daring. We look forward to seeing your look as different and full of attitude, as always!