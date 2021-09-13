Apple expands storage and iPhone 13 in having 64GB model, analyst says

The launch of the iPhone 13 line should take place next Tuesday (14) and the market eagerly awaits the Apple event. Commenting on the matter, the well-known and trusted Ming-Chi Kuo has published a new report highlighting his expectations for the presentation of smartphones.

According to the market analyst, Apple will also use the event to announce the AirPods 3 headphones. In addition, this will be the first time the Cupertino maker will launch an iPhone with 1TB of internal storage.

Starting with the simplest models, the iPhone 13 Mini and 13 must abandon the 64 GB of memory and will be sold with options starting at 128GB.