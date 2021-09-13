Apple forced to allow links to alternative payment methods within iOS apps • Eurogamer.pt

Epic Games’ case against Apple ended with the court ruling that the iPhone owner will have to allow game and app creators to present links to alternative forms of payment within the apps.

The court only agreed to one of the 10 points brought by Epic Games against Apple, ruling that it will have to make that change in its policies and allow the creators something they had long asked for, but otherwise Epic Games lost.

This measure will take effect from December 9, 2021 and will allow creators to present payment methods that do not oblige Apple to pay 30% of the revenue generated from the applications distributed in its digital store.

The court agreed that Epic breached the signed contract by allowing the direct purchase of V-Bucks in Fortnite, bypassing the 30% rate from Apple, which will result in Epic’s 30% payment of $12 million to Apple.

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, commented that he is not happy with the result and says it was not a victory for consumers, promising to continue to fight for fairness in the market and in competition.

As he says, Fortnite will only return to the iOS store when Epic gets the customer to save money and not be forced to pay money to Apple.

So Epic lost on just about every count & will have to pay millions, while Apple now has to let apps use external payment processors, potentially costing them billions. Big win for everyone who was rooting for both companies to lose pic.twitter.com/7V2o9PoSRz — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) September 10, 2021