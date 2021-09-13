Ashton Kutcher is received at a football game with an unusual chorus

Actor Ashton Kutcher commented on college football games on ESPN. Photo: reproduction/Twitter/gifdsports

News Summary

Ashton Kutcher was greeted by an unusual crowd chant at a football game

Actor commented college league match on ESPN and heard shouts of “Take a shower!”

He and his wife, Mila Kunis, caused controversy by revealing that they are not fans of the hygiene habit.

“Take a shower! Take a shower!” These were the cheers chosen by the audience to welcome star Ashton Kutcher in a broadcast of college football games on ESPN last Saturday (11). After all, the actor and his wife, Mila Kunis, are some of the Hollywood celebrities who’ve publicly stated that they’re not much of a fan of the ritual.

Invited to comment on the University of Iowa match, where he studied, against Iowa State, Kutcher heard the screams as he got off the jet to arrive at the venue and during the pre-match panel.

Read too:

Recently, the couple shocked fans by revealing their personal hygiene habits and claiming that they only bathed their children, Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, when they saw dirt.

After the repercussion of the statements, Kutcher himself took it upon himself to joke about the matter, on his social networks.

In a video shared on Instagram in August, the actor “scolds” the woman for taking the little ones to the shower for the fourth time this week.

“Are you watering the children? Are you trying to melt them? Are you trying to hurt them with water? That’s ridiculous! What’s going on?”, the interpreter quipped, causing his wife to laugh.