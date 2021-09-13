Atletico-GO x Corinthians will be on Globo? Know where to watch live and online · TV News

Atlético-GO vs Corinthians enter the field this Sunday (12), for the 20th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. The game will take place at 6:15 pm at the Antônio Accioly stadium, in Goiânia, with live broadcast by Premiere; it won’t be on Globo. The options for watching online are Globoplay, Canals Globo and Premiere Play.

On the web, pay-per-view is available on the GE website and has a monthly subscription in the amount of R$59.90. It can be accessed by website or app. Premiere subscribers on pay TV can follow the match on Canalis Globo. Just use your operator’s data and login to the online version.

An alternative to follow the broadcast of Atlético-GO vs Corinthians live and online is the Globoplay + Premiere combo. The monthly subscription price is R$69.90, and the annual plan costs the equivalent of R$64.90 per month.

Premiere is also available from Amazon via Prime Video Channels. The monthly value of the combo is R$59.90 for pay-per-view plus R$9.90 for the entertainment service subscription.

Milton Leite will narrate the duel, with comments by Grafite (by video) and Maurício Noriega. Paulo César de Oliveira will be at Central do Apito. Rodrigo Castro will report.

Corinthians is in sixth place in the Brasileirão, with 28 points. Timon will have the presence of midfielder Willian, who returned to the Alvinegro team after a victorious spell in Europe, where he defended teams like Chelsea and Arsenal.

Atlético Goianiense is in eighth place with 25 points, three less than the São Paulo team. The team from Goiás is a thorn in the side of Alvinegro. In addition to having eliminated Corinthians from the Copa do Brasil, the club won the match in the first round of the Brasileirão by 1-0.

Probable escalations

Corinthians: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Giuliano and Renato Augusto; Willian, Roger Guedes and Jô. Technician: Sylvinho

Atlético-GO: Fernando Miguel; Dudu, Wanderson, Éder and Nathaniel; Gabriel Barralhas, Willian Maranhão and João Paulo; Rickson, Zé Roberto and Arthur Henrique. Technician: Eduardo Barroca

Corinthians live

In addition to the match between Atlético-GO and Corinthians, other matches take place between Sunday and Monday. See below the list of games from the 20th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro and know where to watch live and online.

Sunday (12)

4 pm – Palmeiras x Flamengo – Globo (except for MG and CE) and Premiere

4 pm – Fortaleza x Atlético-MG – Globo (to MG and CE) and Premiere

18:15 – Atlético-GO x Corinthians – Premiere

8:30 pm – Fluminense x São Paulo – Premiere

Monday (13)