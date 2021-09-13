Atlético-MG beats Fortaleza and takes the lead of the Brasileirão

Atlético-MG won another one in the Brazilian Championship – this time, the victim was Fortaleza. This afternoon (12), Galo scored 2-0 over Leão do Pici at Castelão, in a game valid for the 20th round, and increased their distance to second place, Palmeiras. Alvinegro’s goals were scored by Zaracho and Junior Alonso.

With the victory, Atlético-MH reached 42 points, seven more than Verdão, who lost to Flamengo.

Galo now shifts its focus to the Copa do Brasil. On Wednesday (15) Alvinegro will play the return game of the quarterfinals against Fluminense, at 7pm, at Mineirão. In the first leg, alvinegro got the better of it and won 2-1.

Fortaleza also has the Copa do Brasil ahead of them. Leão faces São Paulo at Castelão, this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm. On the way, at Morumbi, the game 2 to 2.

First time ‘caught’

The first half was very intense, very disputed, especially in midfield. Fortaleza finished more, scared the Atlético-MG goalkeeper with more impetus, but the score was not changed in the first 45 minutes. As they are two well-organized teams with offensive characteristics, an even more frank, open game was expected. But it wasn’t like that, there was a lot of caution on both sides.

Nervousness was a characteristic of the first half of the game, with Atlético-MG players and coach complaining a lot about the refereeing. There were also private duels on the pitch, with Lucas Lima arguing with Guilherme Arana, with Nacho Fernández.

It only gave Rooster in the second stage

In the second stage, the course of the game began to change very early. In the opening minutes, Galo opened the scoring after an offensive plot between three important players in the Alvinegro offensive system: Zaracho, Nacho Fernández and Hulk. The goal gave more tranquility to the athletes and coach Cuca, who finished the first half nervous, but changed his face after his team scored.

Galo was superior throughout the second stage and was awarded another goal. Paraguayan Junior Alonso expanded with his head, putting Cuca’s team in an even more favorable situation in the fight for the Brazilian title.

Who did well: Zaracho

The Argentine midfield shows in each game how important it has been for Atlético-MG, being a good option for the Alvinegra offensive transition, and also as a surprise element in the opposing area.

Who was wrong: Yago Pikachu

Much was expected of the versatile Pikachu, one of the highlights of Fortaleza, but the player was out while he was on the field.

Invincibility

Galo achieved his longest streak of unbeaten streak as a visitor in the Brazilian Championship since the competition started to be played in the current format.

With the victory over Fortaleza, the team from Alvinegro now has seven matches without losing away from their domains. Before, the best athletic performance had happened in the national vice-championship campaign in 2012, with six games without losing outside Belo Horizonte.

game timeline

At 3 minutes into the second half, Nacho Fernández played for Hulk, who passed to Vargas, and the Chilean cleared the play to clear the ball for Zaracho, who kicked falling and opened the score: 0-1.

At 23 minutes into the second half, the Paraguayan Junior Alonso increased the score. Nacho Fernández crossed the ball on the first stick and the defender appeared with everything to score with his head: 0-2.

DATASHEET

FORTRESS 0 x 2 ATHLETIC-MG

Reason: 20th round of the Brazilian Championship

Local: Castelão Stadium, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date and time: September 12, 2021, at 4 pm (GMT)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (FIFA/SC)

Assistants: Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC) and Johnny Barros de Oliveira (SC)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Goals: Zaracho (3′ 1ºT), Junior Alonso (23′ 2ºT)

Yellow card: Tinga (FOR); Mariano, Cuca, Jair (CAM)

Red card:

STRENGTH: Felipe Alves; Tinga, Benevenuto, Titi; Yago Pikachu (Edinho), Ederson and Matheus Jussa (Matheus Vargas); Lucas Lima (Romarinho), Lucas Crispim; David (Wellington Paulista) and Robson (Igor Torres). Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Zaracho, Jair (Réver) and Nacho Fernández (Nathan); Hulk (Keno) and Eduardo Vargas (Diego Costa). Technician: Cuca