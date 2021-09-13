Atlético-MG beats Fortaleza, wins another away from home and takes the lead

In direct confrontation by the top of the table, the Atlético-MG won the strength 2-0, this Sunday (12), at Castelão, for the 20th round of the brazilian. With the result, the team from Minas took the lead in the championship, opening 7 points of advantage to the vice palm trees.

Zaracho and Júnior Alonso scored for the team led by Cuca, which boasts an unbeaten record of 11 games and doesn’t know what it’s like to lose away from home for seven matches.

In the first stage, Galo started better and had more the ball in the opening minutes, but was unable to turn possession into clear chances for a goal. Leão, on the other hand, was fitting the game, grew in the final 30 minutes, advanced the lines and took more danger, but was also not effective to open the score.

On the way back from the break, the Minas Gerais team scored 1-0 after just 3 minutes, after a beautiful collective play, which culminated in Zaracho’s goal.

Behind the marker, Fortaleza had to leave and almost tied in what would be the goal against Rever. After Lucas Lima’s cross, the ball hit the defender and almost ”killed” Everson.

It was then that the team commanded by Cuca expanded. Nacho took a corner kick and Júnior Alonso appeared to head and score 2-0 for the visitors. Then, in another collective move, Arana was making the third, but stopped in the good defense of Felipe Alves. The Lion, in turn, could not react.

Championship status

With the result, Galo reaches 42 points, seven more than the Palmeiras runner-up, who lost to Flamengo in the round. Fortaleza, on the other hand, was overtaken by the rubro-negro team and dropped to fourth place, with 33.

The guy: Zaracho

The Argentine opened the scoring for Galo, appearing as a surprise element within the opposing area, in a beautiful collective play, built by Nacho, Hulk and Vargas, which also deserves to be highlighted.

It was bad: Yago Pikachu

The midfielder who is usually highlighted with the tricolor shirt, left something to be desired this Sunday at Castelão. He was ruled out by the good marking of the Minas Gerais team, mainly by Júnior Alonso, and never once took any danger to Everson’s goal. At half-time, coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda opted to replace him, giving way to Edinho.

indigestible visitor

Fortaleza lost its first match as home team in the Brazilian, precisely to Atlético-MG, which achieved its longest streak of unbeaten record as a visitor since the competition began to be disputed by straight points. There are already seven games without losing at the opponents’ house.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field on Wednesday (15) for the return duel of the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup. Atlético-MG receives the Fluminense at 7pm, at Mineirão, and plays for a draw to advance after winning 2-1 in Rio de Janeiro.

Later, at 9.30 pm, Fortaleza faces the São Paulo, at Castelão, and needs a simple victory to guarantee classification, as the first match ended 2-2 at Morumbi.

Datasheet

GOALS: Zaracho (3′ of the 2nd T) and Júnior Alonso (23′ of the 2nd T)

STRENGTH: Felipe Alves; Tinga, Benevenuto, Titi; Yago Pikachu (Edinho), Ederson and Matheus Jussa (Matheus Vargas); Lucas Lima (Romarinho), Lucas Crispim; David (Wellington Paulista) and Robson (Igor Torres). Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Zaracho, Jair (Réver) and Nacho Fernández (Nathan); Hulk (Keno) and Eduardo Vargas (Diego Costa). Technician: Cuca